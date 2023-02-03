WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: February 3, 2023

Roman Reigns managed to stay the Head of the Table on Smackdown let alone in the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble but at a cost of two Bloodline members.

While the ongoing imploding saga of the top faction will feature in the main event segment of Smackdown, the process of determining a new number-one contender for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles will continue.

Plus, Charlotte Flair will also put her Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line on the post-Royal Rumble February 3rd episode of Friday Night Smackdown emanating from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Here's what's on the card for tonight’s Smackdown on FOX:

The Bloodline saga continues after Royal Rumble

The finish of Royal Rumble 2023 gave birth to a moment that will live forever in the history of the WWE. Culminating in the tense relationship between The Bloodline and its honorary member, Sami Zayn, the tie was finally cut loose.

After Roman Reigns speared away Kevin Owens’ dreams of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a brutal beatdown was reserved for the challenger.

Handcuffed to the ropes, Owens was about to be hit with more chair shots from Zayn but the latter ultimately did the unthinkable and smacked Reigns with it much to the delight of over 50,000 fans at the Alamodome.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa systematically took Zayn out but Jey Uso left the ring as well as The Bloodline, insisting that the top faction is in jeopardy. Fallouts from the situation will be seen on Smackdown as we expect to receive more exciting updates.

Tag Contender’s tournament continues

Braun Strowman & Ricochet and Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) qualified for the finals of the ongoing SmackDown Tag Title Contender's Tournament during last week’s episode.

Originally, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus were supposed to be in the place of Strowman & Ricochet. But the former Banger Bros are more focused on their current feud with The Viking Raiders and hence volunteered their position.

The babyface team of Braun and Ricochet took the chance and capitalized by reaching the finale set for tonight. In a fresh encounter, they will compete against Imperium with the winner getting a shot at The Usos for Smackdown tag titles.

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Despite being one of the marquee names present on the roster, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair wasn’t scheduled to feature on the Royal Rumble match card, this past weekend.

Rather, her ongoing beef with Sonya Deville will culminate in a singles contest on this week’s Smackdown as the duo will battle for the women’s title for the second time in a gap of a month.

Since making her return on December 30 and dethroning Ronda Rousey, "The Opportunity" has been dealing with Deville. The Pride Fighter wanted another shot at the title after coming up short on January 6 and Adam Pearce made it official for the post-Rumble edition.