WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: November 18, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Less than ten days away from Survivor Series 2022, Smackdown brings the latest episode that should confirm the main event match lineup for the final WWE premium live event of the year.

WWE Smackdown World Cup will continue with two first-round matches (Butch vs. Sami Zayn and Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali) set for the evening to set up the lineups for the tournament semifinal.

Plus, the new challenger for the Women’s Title will square off against the champion’s best friend on the November 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that takes place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Here's what's in store for the latest episode of Smackdown:

Men's WarGames match lineup to be announced

In what appeared to be a wild edition of Smackdown, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus returned, last week to provide backup to The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to set up a resistance against The Bloodline.

Given the current circumstances and reports from PWInsider, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland) and Kevin Owens should be the main event lineup of Survivor Series 2022 WarGames.

However, Owens has reportedly been dealing with an MCL sprain picked up during this past Sunday’s WWE Live Event. PWInsider noted in their reports that The Prizefighter is still scheduled to appear on tonight’s Smackdown despite the injury.

He is also set to appear in every WWE TV taping leading up to Survivor Series on November 26 which appears to be a contradictory update from the earlier reports those claimed that Owens has been removed from WarGames. We have to wait until tonight’s Smackdown to know more about the situation.