Bengaluru, Sep 9: Smackdown landscape remains as it is following Clash at the Castle since no championships defended at the premium live event, changed hands. However, interesting additions were made to the roster about which we are likely to learn more, starting from this week’s episode. A Monster Among Men will be back on board alongside a fresh acquisition for The Bloodline.

Plus, we should get to know what’s next for the Women’s and Intercontinental Champion when the September 9 episode of Friday Night Smackdown takes place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Thanks to the unprecedented assistance from the third Uso brother, NXT’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns conquered Drew McIntyre in his home country at Clash at the Castle.

As McIntyre was closing in to finish the match with a third Claymore Kick to Reigns, Solo pulled the referee out of the ring. The distraction gave Reigns enough time to connect with a Spear and retain his dual belts.

Moving on, The Head of the Table isn’t scheduled to appear at the next premium live event, Extreme Rules set for October 8th. Hence, we shouldn’t expect to see him on Smackdown, for the time being.

In his absence, the top feud on the blue brand should be Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. The latter returned after Summerslam and targeted the Scottish Warrior, right away. Besides, he was also sitting at ringside during the Clash at the Castle main event match, hinting at the next program.

Also, Solo Sikoa will be on Smackdown and it’ll be interesting to see how McIntyre reacts after getting scr**ed by the Samoan superstar at the latest bygone PLE. Going by the latest reports, the NXT Superstar has already been imported to the blue brand roster and he’s set for regular appearances, down the road.

Speaking of regular appearances, Braun Strowman is reportedly set to build back his WWE career on Smackdown, starting from this week. As seen on Raw, the former Universal Champion made a thunderous return, taking out each and everybody standing in his path.

On Monday night, he literally mowed down all the eight competitors of the Number-One Contenders Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match that was supposed to determine new challengers to The Usos.

In the wake of the carnage created by him, WWE has confirmed his appearance on Smackdown and he’s apparently set to reflect on his latest return to the WWE since getting released back in June 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts.

Liv Morgan is the only woman who has pinned Ronda Rousey twice in the history of the WWE. Moving on, she also vanquished the efforts made by Rousey’s best friend Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle to continue with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign.

Being the top babyface player on the women’s roster, it’s time for Morgan to find her next challenger and that could probably be none other than Ronda Rousey, herself.

The 'baddest woman on the planet' is out of her suspension and she never got the deserved fair-and-square rematch after getting robbed by the referee’s bad decision at Summerslam. It's expected that she'd now be lurking around Morgan now that Clash at the Castle of over.

Sheamus had Butch and Ridge Holland by his side at Clash at the Castle but Gunther evened things by reuniting Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) at his side.

Then in a hardcore match, Gunther retained against The Celtic Warrior but with Extreme Rules approaching in the calendar, it’s only fitting that the two of them should lead their respective teams to a wild six-man tag team brawl, down the road. More on the story should unfold on Smackdown that brings fallouts from Clash at the Castle.