WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 19, 2022

A packed house was waiting for the 1200th episode of Smackdown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in attendance of the show for a face-off segment with Drew McIntyre.

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther received the new number-one contender via a Fatal-5-Way match. Plus, a former champion duo from NXT Women’s division made their surprise debut on the main roster.

Check out the recap and results from the August 19 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada,

– SmackDown kicked off with a Ronda Rousey who’s still suspended from WWE TV. Ronda didn’t want to leave the ring until she was reinstated.

WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and advised Ronda to calm down and peacefully leave the building or else he would have to call security to escort her out. Ronda didn't leave but rather took out 4 Security Guards after which two cops arrived at the scene and arrested her.

– Debutants Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the next round of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Originally, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were the announced NXT Superstars to take on Nattie and Deville but they were not medically cleared to compete and hence the former Toxic Attraction members replaced them.

With Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai sitting in the front row, Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Dolin but she didn’t realize that Jayne was the legal one. Jayne broke the hold and rolled up Natalya for the pin-fall victory.

– Maximum Male Models (Max, Maxxine Dupri along with Mace and Mansoor) came out for a promo, but Hit Row interrupted. Top Dolla took the heels out and thereafter started rapping. Surprisingly, Maxxine was seen grooving to the beats.

– Karrion Kross featured in another promo segment with Scarlett where he wanted Drew McIntyre to be his first victim.

– Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Madcap Moss in a Fatal-5-Way match to become the Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

In the finishing sequence, Corbin launched Sami shoulder-first into the ring post but Sheamus came from the back and flattened him with a Brogue Kick for the pin-fall victory.

– The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar held a Viking Funeral for The New Day. It was basically a pre-taped promo session to send a warning to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Shotzi in a Championship Contender’s Match. Liv recovered from a Northern Lights Suplex and planted Shotzi with an Ob-Livion move for the pin to win.

After the match, Shayna Baszler attacked Liv from behind. It seemed like she was going to stomp on Liv’s arm but Shayna booted her in the face, instead before leaving the ring.

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (without The Usos) and Drew McIntyre come face-to-face ahead of their match at Clash At The Castle. Before going into the ring, McIntyre found Scarlett’s hourglass, backstage.

McIntyre apparently saw fear and concern in Roman’s eyes and didn’t want to wait till the PLE. A fight between the two broke out and Sami Zayn came out, trying to help Roman.

McIntyre took out Sami with a Claymore but the distraction allowed Roman to hit McIntyre with a Superman Punch. Roman went for the Spear but received the Claymore Kick, instead.

Smackdown commentator Michael Cole mentioned how Roman Reigns is vulnerable when The Usos aren’t with him.

McIntyre then posed with the WWE and Universal Championships, standing over Reigns to end the show.