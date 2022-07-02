WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 1, 2022

Bengaluru, July 2: Last-minute builds around Money in the Bank 2022 PLE remained the full focus of this week’s SmackDown.

The sixth and final participant of the Men’s MITB Ladder Match was decided in the main event match.

A battle royal took place featuring the confirmed male participants as well as the aspirants looking to secure a place in the ladder match. Also, the women’s division participants competed in a six-woman tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the July 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

- Confirmed Money in the Bank participants like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and Omos were in the ring to kick off things on SmackDown as they cut promos on winning the ladder match.

Some of the Raw and SmackDown roster members then came out and filed complaints about not getting an opportunity for the MITB Ladder Match. This led to an impromptu matchup set by WWE Official Adam Pearce.

- A battle royal featuring Happy Corbin, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ezekiel, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Madcap Moss, and Sheamus was the opening contest.

McIntyre and Sheamus hammered away at each other when Happy Corbin sneaked up into the ring and dumped them both over the top rope to the floor to win the match.

- Happy Corbin was gloating about his win at the battle royal, backstage when Kayla Braxton asked him about McAfee’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Corbin was speechless as McAfee taunted him by calling him a 'bum.'

- In another backstage segment, Megan Morant interviewed Natalya who went on a rant about Ronda Rousey’s movie appearances. Nattie also vowed to make Rousey tap out at Money In The Bank.

- The Viking Raiders and The New Day were supposed to have a match on SmackDown but they got involved in a brawl before the match bell. Raiders used their shields to get the better of New Day. They stood tall by planting Kofi Kingston with a double last ride powerbomb.

- WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the final men's division participant for Money In the Bank ladder match featuring Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, and Madcap Moss.

- Confirmed Money in the Bank participants Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match.

The final sequences of the match saw Bliss hitting a dropkick on Rodriguez but Evans hit the Woman’s Right on Bliss. Asuka hit a spinning back fist on Evans but Shotzi tossed Asuka out of the ring. Shotzi then went right into Morgan’s Oblivion to digest the pin-fall loss.

During the post-match celebration, Becky Lynch hit the ring and planted Asuka with a Manhandle Slam before retreating through the entranceway.

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their challengers The Street Profits confronted in an “Ask Them Anything” contest. They traded verbal jabs at each other but things didn't go physical between them.

- The founder of Maximum Male Models, Max Dupri revealed MACE and Monsoor as the two members of the faction.

- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey said that she’ll tap out her opponent Natalya at Money in the Bank, this Saturday.

- In the main event of SmackDown, a Fatal Four-Way Money in the Bank Qualifying Match took place with the lineup being Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. The Miz vs. Ezekiel.

The final moments saw Corbin hitting the End of Days on Ezekiel but Moss broke up the pin attempt and threw Corbin out of the ring. Moss covered Zeke to get the pin-fall win.

Moss was confirmed for the 2022 Money In The Bank Ladder Match as Pat McAfee mocked Corbin by calling him 'bum a**' Corbin to end the show.