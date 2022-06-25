WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 24, 2022

Bengaluru, June 25: En route to Money in the Bank 2022 edition, Smackdown added a number of superstars to the ladder match fray via a set of qualifying matches including the main event.

WWE Intercontinental Championship was on the line on the show while Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance to engage in a verbal war with her next challenger.

Check out the recap and results from the June 24 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas:

– Drew McIntyre kicked things off by saying that he will win the Money In The Bank contract and then cash in on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after Summerslam to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) interrupted. Sheamus said Drew is in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match just because WWE Official Adam Pearce felt sorry for him.

Paul Heyman (with Adam Pearce) interrupted to make a big announcement and it’s that Drew and Sheamus are no longer in the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match but they’ll get another chance to qualify.

Drew and Sheamus will have to compete against The Usos in the main event and if they can manage to defeat the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, they will be put back into the MITB match.

– Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Zayn hit his finisher Helluva Kick on Nakamura to get the clean pin-fall win.

– The New Day, Jinder Mahal and Shanky competed in a Dance-Off contest. Jinder walked out on Shanky as he didn’t love his tag partner dancing in the ring. Xavier Woods said Jinder walked out on Shanky just like his 3MB days.

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) then returned to SmackDown and turned heel by attacking them. Kingston was planted with a double powerbomb after which Ivar hits a front slam on Woods from the second turnbuckle.

– Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville (with Shayna Baszler and Xia Li) in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Deville slipped out of a Tejana Bomb but Evans got blind-tagged by Raquel. Deville didn’t see it as she ran into the Woman’s Right for the pin.

Sonya, Shayna Baszler, and Xia Li attacked Raquel and Lacey after the match, but the babyfaces fought out and were able to send the heels for a retreat.

– Natalya appeared on Smackdown dressed like Ronda Rousey and with a stroller. She said that she’s 'the saddest woman on the planet’ and has no chance against Natalya at Money In The Bank.

The real Ronda Rousey came out and said that she couldn’t recognize Natalya 'without her rack out.’ Also, the closest Natalya will ever reach to being a main event attraction in the WWE is by dressing up like Ronda.

Ronda then ripped off Natalya’s jacket but she was hit with the stroller as Natalya managed to retreat through the stage.

– Gunther (c) (Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship. In a short matchup, Gunther delivered a German Suplex followed by a powerbomb to get the pin-fall win.

– Shotzi vs. Aliyah MITB qualifier got canceled since Aliyah was unable to compete due to an injury. She got replaced by Tamina.

– Shotzi defeated Tamina to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Shotzi pushed Tamina through the corner into the ring post and then planted her with a DDT for the pin-fall win.

– Max Dupri appeared in a backstage segment and complained that he can’t present his first client of Maximum Male Models due to Adam Pearce not having the dressing room exactly at 68.3 degrees, but he would give him another week to make things right.

– Pat McAfee took the mic and challenged Happy Corbin to a match at SummerSlam 2022.

– Drew McIntyre and Sheamus (with Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in Smackdown main event to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The Street Profits were out to provide distractions to The Usos. McIntyre hit a dive over the top rope onto all four of them.

He got Jimmy back into the ring and lined up for the Claymore. Jimmy cut him off with a superkick but McIntyre quickly recovered and flattened him with the Claymore to get the pin to win.

McIntyre and Sheamus were officially announced for the 2022 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The two posed in the ring corners to celebrate the victory as Smackdown went off the air.