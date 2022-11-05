WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 4, 2022

A rare taped episode of WWE Smackdown aired on FOX this week where Rey Mysterio challenged GUNTHER for the latter’s Intercontinental Championship in the main event capacity.

Braun Strowman showcased his strength against local wrestlers while Ronda Rousey teased forming an alliance with Shayna Baszler. Also, Liv Morgan was featured in a No DQ match against Sonya Deville.

Check out the recap and results from the November 4 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri,

– Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification opening match of Smackdown. Liv was powerbomb-ed on a pile of chairs by Deville but she managed to kick out of the pin attempt.

Deville wanted to send Liv face-first into the pile of chairs But Liv fired back with a Code Breaker, followed by the ObLIVion finisher onto the chairs for the pin to win.

– Xia Li mocked Emma, backstage for losing to Ronda Rousey last week for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Xia called her weak and in return, Emma punched her in the face.

– LA Knight defeated Ricochet in the next match after the latter missed a top rope moonsault attempt. Ricochet rolled him up, but Knight reversed the pin by grabbing his tights and using the rope as the leverage for the win.

– Bray Wyatt met a backstage worker while cutting a promo. He demanded that the worker should look him in the eyes and apologize. As the crew member obliged, Wyatt said he knew it.

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos said that they will retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel and will go on to become the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

The original longest reigning tag champs, The New Day interrupted and told The Usos that they got the next shot for the Tag Team Titles.

Butch and Ridge Holland then came out and attacked The Usos. The New Day joined Butch and Ridge on the attack that led Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to make the save.

– Shayna Baszler (with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey) defeated Natalya. Baszler managed to reverse Natalya’s Sharpshooter and applied the Kirifuda Clutch to make Nattie fade away for the win.

After the match, Shayna hit Natalya with a knee to the face and busted open Natalya’s nose as Ronda watched from the corner.

– Braun Strowman beat down 5 local wrestlers that were brought into the ring by Omos’ manager MVP. After swatting the five opponents, Strowman hit MVP with 3 Running Powerslams with Omos nowhere to be found for the rescue.

– GUNTHER (c) defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Smackdown. Mysterio kicked out of a powerbomb and went for the 619.

GUNTHER caught him with a big boot for the counter and then leveled him with a clothesline for the pin to win. The champions stood tall in the middle of the ring to end the show.