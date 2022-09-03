WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 2, 2022

The go-home episode of Smackdown for Clash at the Castle was a taped edition where Drew McIntyre sent a valiant message in the mains event segment to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion before the WWE PLE.

Karrion Kross made her debut with a win over a former Cruiserweight Champion while Ronda Rousey continued the trend of putting her hands on WWE Officials. Also, there was a first-ever Viking Rules match on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the September 2 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan,

– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston) in a Viking Rules Match. With weapons surrounding the ring, Kofi leaped off the top rope but Ivar launched a shield at his face.

The Vikings then delivered a Powerbomb on Woods through the tables for the pin-fall victory.

- Kayla Braxton interviewed Shayna Baszler ahead of her title match opportunity against SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle. Baszler promised to tear apart the champion from limb to limb before ripping off her arm.

– Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak in his return to action on the main roster. In a dominant outing, Kross hit a big boot before applying a Kirura Lock for the submission win.

– WWE Offical Adam Pearce said that Ronda Rousey has been reinstated to the SmackDown roster because she paid her fine, two weeks ago. However, he also said that he would’ve fired Rousey if the decision was up to him.

Pearce then went on to call Ronda “the single biggest b*tch he’s ever met”. An irate Rousey then applied the Armbar on Pearce amid huge cheers from the audience.

– Hit Row (AJ “Top Dolla” Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mansoor and Mace with Max and Maxxine Dupri).

Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) interrupted the match but Hit Row was able to take them out.

Dolla hit a Slam on Mansoor for the pin-fall win after which the heels attacked Hit Row. The Street Profits came out to make the save.

– Happy Corbin appeared for a promo session where he talked trash about Detroit. He issued an Open Challenge, which was answered by Shinsuke Nakamura to set up an important match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin in the match. Nakamura got out of a chokeslam attempt and connected with the Kinshasa for the win.

After the match, a limo pulled up in the parking lot that belonged to WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Happy Corbin got into it.

– Butch (Sheamus, and Ridge Holland) defeated Ludwig Kaiser (with Intercontinental Champion Gunther) in a singles contest.

After recovering from a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam, Butch bent back Ludwig’s fingers and then followed up with the Bitter End for the pin-fall victory.

After the match, Sheamus got in Intercontinental Champion Gunther’s face. A fight was about to go down but Ludwig pulled Gunther away from the ring.

– Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hosted a 2-year championship reign celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns was entering the arena in his car but he got hit with a Claymore Kick by Drew McIntyre in the parking lot as soon as he got out of the car.

McIntyre then came out to the ring and took out Zayn with a Glasgow Kiss and Claymore. He then put Jey through the announce table and hit Jimmy with a Spear through the barricade.

The Scottish Warrior ended the night by emphasizing that WWE is World "WRESTLING" Entertainment and promising that he will end Roman Reigns' Undisputed Title reign at Clash at the Castle.