WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 9, 2022

The post-Clash At The Castle episode of WWE SmackDown had the main event match where Drew McIntyre tried to seek vengeance from Solo Sikoa for costing him the Undisputed WWE Title Match.

The two factions led by Gunther and Sheamus featured in a wild tag team match on the night where we also received a Fatal-5-Way to crown the new challenger for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Also, Braun Strowman continued with his path of destruction.

Check out the recap and results from the September 9 episode of Smackdown that took place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington,

– Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) in a six-man tag team opening match of the night.

Gunther and Sheamus traded punches and battled out of the ring while inside the ring, Ludwig and Giovanni hit the Imperium Bomb on Ridge Holland to get the pin-fall victory in this physical match.

– The Usos and Sami Zayn introduced the newest member of The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa to the Smackdown audience. Drew McIntyre interrupted and beat them down with a Steel Chair. Drew cut a promo and wanted Solo in a match that was confirmed for later the night.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Toxic Attraction of NXT 2.0 (Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne) in a non-title tag team match. In a short affair, Raquel planted Jacey with a Tejana Bomb off the top rope to pick up a dominant pin-fall win.

– Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville, Natalya, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to become the Number-One Contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

With Liv watching the match from the crowd, Xia, Lacey, and Natalya were quickly eliminated from the match. Ronda then hit Piper’s Pit and then applied an Ankle Lock on Sonya for the submission victory.

After the match, Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was confirmed for Extreme Rules 2022. Ronda also shared a backstage confrontation with her best friend Shayna and advised her to be a bone-breaker again.

– The Street Profits and Hit Row (with B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (with Max and Maxxine Dupri) and Los Lotharios in a huge eight-man tag team match.

The finishing sequence saw Top Dolla lifting Mansoor in the air while Ashante The Adonis hit him with a Dropkick for the pin-fall win.

– Braun Strowman debuted a new theme song and took out Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) during his Smackdown return, this week. Braun hit both of them with Powerbombs before leaving the ring.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Solo Sikoa via DQ in the main event of Smackdown after Karrion Kross interfered in the match. The Usos tried to interfere when The Street Profits rushed down the ring to start a brawl with them.

Drew was able to hit a Claymore Kick but Solo fell out of the ring. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) then showed up as he choked out McIntyre with the Kross Jacket submission to close the show.