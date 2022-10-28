WWE Hell in a Cell 2023 premium live event reportedly canceled

Bengaluru, October 28: Hell in a Cell appears to be the second premium live event rejected from WWE's 2023 calendar year after recent reports claimed the cancellation of WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day.

For over a decade, Hell in a Cell has been one staple event in the WWE schedule due to the popularity of the gimmick among the audience. But the previous WWE regime under Vince McMahon was criticized for using the stipulation even if it wasn't necessary.

Now, it appears that a premium live event based on the hellacious gimmick is "completely dead" as part of changes made under the new regime in WWE led by Triple H who is operating as both Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations.

WrestleVotes recently contacted GiveMeSport to confirm that the current head honcho of the WWE isn't interested in bringing back Hell in a Cell PLE from next year onward.

But since the matches contested inside the infamous steel structure are popular, a few Hell in a Cell matches could still be seen on WWE programme. Here's more from what the source has to offer:

"The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey so they've been feuding for six weeks, they got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore"

Triple H has reportedly planned a lot of PLE-related changes for 2023 and cancellations of Day 1 or Hell in a Cell fall in the same line. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, the 14-time world champion wants to remove the gimmick-based PLEs and replace those with international shows.

That being said, an annual PLE in the United Kingdom like Clash at the Castle should become a regular fixture while two Saudi Arabia shows are already scheduled. Besides, another international show has been confirmed in the form of Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE in Canada in February.

According to PWInsider, there will not be a Saudi Arabia event in February like the two previous years. The first 2023 Saudi Arabia show is expected to happen in the spring although an official date is yet to be locked down.

As for Hell in a Cell, it was introduced as a separate WWE pay-per-view event starting from the year 2009 due to the extreme popularity of the gimmick among the WWE Universe.

Since then, 12 events under the HIAC chronology took place with the last one being in June 2022. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was the main event of the reported final Hell in a Cell premium live event inside the steel cage structure.