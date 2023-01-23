WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary preview and schedule: January 23, 2023

WWE Legend set for 30-year anniversary celebration

No celebration in the WWE is complete without the presence of legendary names and Raw XXX won't be an exception. The historic night will feature a slew of WWE Legends as confirmed by the WWE.

The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, The Bella Twins, and Kurt Angle are being advertised to appear. Alongside them, there should be a lot of surprise appearances to make the fans delighted.

The Bloodline to hold Tribal Court for Sami Zayn

Weeks of tumultuous situations between Sami Zayn and his involvements in The Bloodline have now reached a boiling point as WWE has now confirmed a Tribal Court for the Honorary Uce.

As informed by the WWE, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will summon Zayn to put his recent actions on trial.

This comes after a wild Royal Rumble contract signing session between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on this past Friday's SmackDown. Owens downed each member of The Bloodline while Zayn was dubiously absent during the physical confrontation.

After Reigns was put through a table, Zayn came out and he was left in the ring holding the contract that Owens tossed him. Now, he awaits the final verdict from The Tribal Chief on Raw's 30th anniversary.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley inside a Steel Cage

Ever since coming back to the WWE in the Fall of 2022, Becky Lynch is dealing with Bayley and her DAMAGE CTRL buddies and it's safe to say that she's already sick and tired of the feud.

It's time to beat some senses back into her former Four-Horsewomen partner and Big Time Becks finally gets the chance to do as she squares off against The Role Model inside a Steel Cage.

Previously when these two collided, last month in a singles capacity, the involvements of DAMAGE CTRL allowed Bayley to get the last laugh. But with the Steel Cage coming into play, this time around, Becky has the upper-hand.

The Usos vs. Damien Priest & Dominik Mysterio for Raw Tag Team Titles

The Usos' dominant run holding both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships is under question as the strongest faction from Monday Night Raw in recent times is coming after them.

After running the Gauntlet through Raw's Tag Team division to become the new Number-One Contenders, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day are now looking forward to bulldozing through The Bloodline members to capture their first title win.

Interestingly, the Raw Tag Team Titles will only be on the line in this match, making the chances higher for a championship change to occur. A separate contender for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles will be determined in due course.

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for United States Title

Bobby Lashley prevailed in a six-way elimination match last week on WWE Raw to emerge as the new number-one contender for the United States Championship held by Austin Theory.

Interestingly, Omos and MVP helped Lashley to pin Seth Rollins with a Spear. They are seemingly showing indications to re-form an alliance with Lashley, possibly a Hurt Business reunion also featuring Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

That being said, it's 'advantage-Lashley' as he moves forward to settle his unfinished business with Austin Theory. Could this lead us to experience an All-Mighty Celebration? We'll find out on the 'Raw is XXX' episode.