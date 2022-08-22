WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 22, 2022

Bengaluru, August 22: WWE’s touring schedule stops in Canada this week as the fanbase in the country get to cheer for their very own WWE Hall of Famer in the main event match after more than a decade.

On a rare occasion, WWE Legend Edge will compete in the marquee match of this week’s Raw against Damian Priest. Another Canada-native, Trish Stratus will also be onboard for the show to the delight of the fans.

Also, WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament will have the first semifinal match on the August 22 episode of Monday Night Raw that takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The cult “You think you know me” theme song by Metallica will indeed be music to the ears of the Toronto fans when the hometown hero Edge walks down that aisle to continue his redemption story against the Judgment Day faction.

For the first time in 12 years, The Rated-R Superstar will wrestle on Monday nights on WWE TV in Toronto against Damian Priest who threatens to strike at the heart of the WWE Hall of Famer by using his mean streak.

Considering that Priest has claimed that he won’t have Finn Balor or Rhea Ripley by his side while colliding against The Ultimate Opportunist, this match should be a fair-and-square matchup having all the ingredients to be a show-stealer.

En route to his first match on Raw since competing against Randy Orton on February 1, 2021, the night after Royal Rumble 2021, Edge is also booked for a match for WWE’s Clash at the Castle premium live event. But WWE is yet to confirm the lineup.

As noted above, tonight marks Edge’s first match in Toronto since defeating his best friend and another Canadian legend, Christian in May 2010. Besides, this will be the first time that he will wrestle on WWE’s weekly television losing to Seth Rollins on the September 10, 2021, episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

WWE Universe will get a full dose of 'Stratusfaction’ as another Canadian veteran, Trish Stratus will grace this week’s episode of Raw. WWE hasn’t elaborated on the capacity of this return but we expect her to confront a heel faction on the show.

Trish was in attendance on Saturday and Sunday in Kingston and London, Ontario, for the latest WWE House Shows, this weekend. During the Kingston live event Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair defeated IYO SKY via DQ as SKY's crime-in-partners Bayley and Dakota Kai attacked her.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss alongside Trish Stratus came out to neutralize the scene for Belair. The latter one then helped Belair up to her feet and celebrated to end the segment. It’s likely that this angle will continue to unfold on TV when the WWE Hall of Famer arrives on Raw.

Speaking of the Monday Night show, the ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament will produce the first semifinal matchup to declare the first finalist. The team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss will compete against the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo SKY in this matchup.

Bayley, Kai, and SKY returned as a unit during WWE SummerSlam and since then, they have been involved in a feud with Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. The two teams are also set to compete in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

But before that, they get a chance to head into the WWE Premium Live Event as contenders for the vacant titles. Going by the current speculations, Kai and Iyo are the favorites to emerge as the winners in the first semifinal.

Two weeks ago, this duo got a win over WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina to advance while Alexa Bliss and Asuka advanced by picking up a win over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on last Monday’s episode.

That being said, can The Goddess of WWE and The Empress of Tomorrow make the predictions wrong by upstaging the heel superstars? We’ll find out on what’s expected to be a noisy episode of WWE Raw amid the thunderous audience of Toronto.