WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 29, 2022

Bengaluru, August 29: Expect Fireworks at the latest upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw that also serves as the go-home edition for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be in attendance for a homecoming segment while two current rivals will come face-to-face to heat things up before they collide at Saturday's PLE.

United States Champion will feature in action while new Women's Tag Team Champions will also be crowned on the August 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, scheduled from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kurt Angle, one of the major star powers during the Ruthless Aggression Era will be back on Monday nights for the first time in more than three years. As of this writing, WWE is advertising his appearance to amplify the excitement on the show hosted from his hometown.

Back in 2019, the Olympic Gold Medalist was featured in his final TV match at WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. The next night on Raw, his farewell session was destroyed by the debutant Lars Sullivan.

That year, WWE hired Angle in a backstage role as a producer but then he was furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts in 2020.

Ahead of the personal showdown at WWE Clash at the Castle, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Riddle will stand face-to-face inside the squared circle, tonight. After watching their brawl from last week, it's hard to believe that they've anything left to deal with in verbal jabs only.

It all began after Riddle made comments about Rollins' heinous attack on an already injured Cody Rhodes, the night after Hell in a Cell PLE. Riddle then also delivered an RKO to Rollins off a ladder during the 2022 men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

The Visionary's chances to win the coveted briefcase were thus vanquished as he started going after The Original Bro on the red brand. Given the animosity between these two, they might feel it long enough to even make it to the UK PLE.

Two more superstars will also be attending the PLE, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Sami Zayn as they'll be the helping hands for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title defense against Drew McIntyre.

But before heading to the United Kingdom, The Bloodline members and the Honorary Uce are being advertised to take over this week's Raw. This appearance comes after the trio and Reigns absolutely massacred McIntyre with a 4-on-1 attack on Smackdown.

Since winning the title, United States Champion Bobby Lashley stayed true to his words of being a fighting champion. Over the past few weeks, he delivered some show-stealing defenses against Ciampa and AJ Styles.

Last week, Lashley was in a foul mood as he looked forward to punishing The Miz in a tag team match until the latter was dragged away from the ring by invader Dexter Lumis. Apparently, Miz has escaped the clutches of his captor and he's getting ready for another showdown.

As confirmed by the WWE, Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with The Miz on Raw in a non-title bout. The Hollywood A-Lister will have to be extremely careful given that the All-Mighty is all-business when it comes to in-ring competition.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will finally have holders after remaining vacant for more than three months as the ongoing tournament around these belts will culminate on this week's Raw.

As confirmed on Smackdown, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will take on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the final match of the tourney that's expected to be a highly explosive one.

SKY and Kai have proven to be well-oiled machines since returning to WWE TV at Summerslam. They defeated two former Raw Women's Champions, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semifinal, last week to reach the last lap.

That being said, they're the unprecedented favorites against the fresh pair of Raquel and Aliyah. So, will Bayley's allies be able to seize the opportunity? We'll find out when the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament final goes down on Raw.