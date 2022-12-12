WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 12, 2022

Number-one Contender’s Match for United States Title

Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins and Bobby Lashley have been trading barbs with each other for weeks and now they're set to meet in a match with the winner securing a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory.

These were the three men who had competed in a Triple Threat at Survivor Series WarGames for the US Title. After Lashley speared Rollins, Theory took advantage of the situation and pinned Rollins to win the title.

A week later, Rollins declared his intention to reclaim the title while Lashley wasn't staying behind, as well. This led to a huge brawl between these two and out of intensity, Lashley ended up spearing a WWE Official.

Despite putting his hands on an official, The All-Mighty is still fortunate enough to receive the title shot on Raw and we'll see whether he could beat The Visionary to move one step closer to winning the red, blue, and white striped belt.

Number-one Contender’s Match for Raw Women’s Title

A new challenger for the Raw Women's Championship is needed to be determined and WWE arranged two separate Triple Threats on last week's Raw in order to determine two top contenders from the red brand roster.

In the first one of these, Alexa Bliss bested Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, while in the second one, Bayley overcame Asuka and Rhea Ripley to emerge as the winners.

Now, these two will go one-on-one to become the next challenger for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The winner of this match has already been announced to compete against Belair for the title at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Becky Lynch-Bayley rivalry to continue on Raw

It's needless to say that Bayley's DAMAGE CTRL buddies will be ready to interfere in this upcoming match just like they did on last week's Raw main event. However, Becky Lynch could turn out to be the neutralizing factor.

Just as Lynch was about to score the victory, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took her out by planting her through a table with a powerbomb. This allowed Bliss to capitalize on the situation by hitting the Twist of Bliss on Nikki Cross.

The current belief is that Lynch will eventually seek redemption when she costs Bayley the contender's match against Bliss this week. This, in turn, should set up a potential contest between these two former champions at a later date.

Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY of DAMAGE CTRL

Becky Lynch isn't the only headache for DAMAGE CTRL as there's Candice LeRae who is also coming after the heel faction. After being put on the shelf for over a month due to an attack, Candice has one motto in her career and that's to destroy Bayley and her buddies.

Candice has already defeated Dakota Kai in a singles contest, last week and now she'll be waiting for the next stop in the form of another DAMAGE CTRL member - IYO SKY.

These two have already been engaged in several competitive bouts in NXT but this will be the first time they will collide on the main roster. Will 'the genius of skies' be able to stop Candice's current mission? We'll find out on this packed episode of Raw.