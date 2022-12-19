WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 19, 2022

Bengaluru, December 19: Approaching the merriest time of the year, WWE's resident Hollywood A-Lister gets a chance to recover his money and honor back on this week's Raw, given he wins a scheduled Ladder Match.

In the other co-main-event of the show, two former WWE Four-Horsewomen members are booked to compete in an epic showdown as the existing bad blood between them continues to grow.

Plus, Judgment Day will compete against The Street Profits in a fresh match on the December 19 edition of Monday Night Raw that takes place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Check out what's in store for this pre-Christmas edition of Raw:

For months in the 2022 summer, Dexter Lumis was chasing around The Miz to get back his money and a WWE contract. He eventually received the same by winning a match on Raw against the former WWE Champion, a few weeks ago.

Miz wasn't happy about how Lumis took the money and handed it out to the WWE Universe by giving away merchandise. However, The A-Lister will now get a chance to get his money back.

Last week, he tried to sneak from behind and snatch the bag full of cash but eventually had to return it after WWE Official ordered him to do so. But the charismatic superstar didn't want to give up the money so easily and demanded a rematch.

Hence, Miz and Dexter have been booked in a rematch where two bags of money will be hanging high above the ring and the first one of them to grab those by climbing a ladder will be victorious in this "Winner Takes All" match.

Prior to Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley on last week's Raw for the number-one contender's position to the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch unleashed a surprise attack on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to take them out of the ringside area.

This came after Bayley's cohorts attacked Becky, the week prior and powerbomb-ed her through the commentary table, forcing her to come up short in the race of becoming a top contender for the red brand women's title.

It should also be noted that Bayley and the DAMAGE CTRL members were also the reason why Becky picked up a shoulder injury, per the storyline, the night after Summerslam. So, for all the right reasons, THE MAN wants to get her hands on her former NXT buddy.

As announced by WWE on social media, Damage CTRL leader Bayley and former multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch will go one-on-one on this week's Raw. This will be their first singles encounter since the April 30 episode of Smackdown.

Last week, The Street Profits joined forces with Tozawa, trying to silence Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. However, a sudden distraction from Rhea Ripley allowed Damian Priest to plant Tozawa off the ropes with the South of Heaven for the pin-fall win.

The Bad blood between the two sides will now produce another tag team match on Raw where Judgment Day leader Finn Balor will team up with Priest to take on The Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a traditional two-on-two capacity.

In the main event of the December 12 Raw episode, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new number-one contender for the United States Championship held by Austin Theory.

Lashley wasn't happy with the match outcome and he vented out frustration by putting his hands on two WWE Officials as well as Adam Pearce. As a result, Pearce fired the former WWE Champion on the spot.

Later on Twitter, Pearce apologized for his rushed decision and noted that Lashley wasn't fired in reality. But for attacking the WWE referees, The All-Mighty has to suffer consequences and we should learn more about it on the latest episode of Raw.