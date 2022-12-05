WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 5, 2022

Bengaluru, December 5: More than a week removed from the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE Raw will be going through a filler schedule as Royal Rumble is still several weeks away.

An Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match will serve as the headliner of this week's episode of Raw where a brand new tag team gets their first title shot.

A WWE Hall of Famer will be there on the show to host his infamous poker tournament, while Becky Lynch's beef with DAMAGE CTRL will run through the December 5 episode of Monday Night Raw that takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

In the wake of a brutal WarGames Match at Survivor Series, Kevin Owens continued his war with The Usos as he challenged Jey Uso in the main event of last week's Raw.

Despite The Bloodline interfering in favor of "Main Event" Uso, The Prizefighter ended up becoming the winner in the slugfest after connecting with his pendant Stunner.

That being said, The ultra-resilient Raw Superstar powered through all the barriers put in front of him. He's on a mission to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and he'll stop at nothing even if the road means stepping through all his members of The Bloodline.

Speaking of the heel faction, the two key members are booked to feature in the main event of this week's episode of Raw. The Usos have been announced to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Matt Riddle and Elias are their opponents who dream of forming a 'team of symphony' and they will look to create beautiful music as they get the opportunity to kick off the journey with a title match opportunity, right away.

The newly formed tag pair is yet to pick up any important accolade in their WWE career to become a prominent team. Going up against The Bloodline members is the best option they could have to make a name for themselves. However, going by the dominant streak of The Usos, it's hard to believe that they'll be dethroned from their title reign, anytime soon.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been on a renaissance of putting Baron Corbin over to the main event spotlight for the past severally weeks. Under the modern-day wrestling god gimmick, it's his duty to pass over the legacy created by himself all those years ago.

With so much negativity around himself and the top heel superstar, JBL will now raise an anti-campaign in their favor when he holds an invitational poker tournament. As always, it will be interesting to see which superstar (s) will be barging to ruin the mood of the WWE Legend.

Speaking of a legend, there is one in the making on the WWE roster, Becky Lynch. Under the rejuvenated THE MAN gimmick, she's back onboard in WWE with vengeance in mind against DAMAGE CTRL.

On her first night back in Raw, Lynch made her intentions clear and that's to seek redemption against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY for hurting her, this past summer. Her mission will remain the same until she gets booked in a match against anyone of the trio.

Being the main event attraction, the current assumption is that Lynch should feature in one of the marquee matches of Raw against either Dakota or IYO. The big match against Bayley could be reserved for a further bigger occasion like Christmas Raw or Royal Rumble.