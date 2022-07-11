WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 11, 2022

Bengaluru, July 11: A beast will be unleashed on WWE’s flagship show en route to Summerslam 2022 as Brock Lesnar is slated to make a rare appearance on Raw in the headliner segment ahead of his scheduled title match later this month.

Also on Monday Night Raw, the United States Championship will be on the line as the reigning champion intends to issue an Open Challenge. Plus, his challenger Theory will also be in action against Riddle on the July 11 episode of Monday Night Raw that emanates from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The saga between The Beast Incarnate and WWE’s Head of the Table continues to heat things up around the Biggest Event of the Summer. This past Friday night, the latter one delivered a stern message to his Summerslam opponent on Smackdown via a promo from his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Now, Brock Lesnar is supposed to fire back when he arrives on Raw for the first time since March. This will also be the first time that he will be on TV since the June 17th episode of WWE SmackDown when he made his triumphant return after Wrestlemania 38 Night Two.

On that Smackdown, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. But his celebratory moments didn’t last long as Lesnar arrived at the scene and decimated The Bloodline with a flurry of F5s.

Following this, WWE announced that Reigns vs. Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam premium live event with the top title being on the line.

Previously, Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two, this past April, to unify both Reigns’ Universal Title and Lesnar’s WWE Title.

Speaking of the championship, WWE Raw Superstar Theory has entered the scene via his Money in the Bank ladder match win on July 2 at the titular event. The brass superstar had the audacity to interrupt Roman Reigns’ session on Smackdown.

Then he also featured in a backstage interview to claim that The Tribal Chief will be scr**ed at Summerslam anyway since he will be defeated by either Brock Lesnar or after he, himself will cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

While a top task probably waiting for him at the late-July PPV, Theory is also getting elevated on Raw. Tonight, he faces a top babyface superstar in Riddle. We expect Seth Rollins to be lurking around the ring since he has a score to settle with the Original Bro.

Rollins defeated Ezekiel in a one-on-one matchup on the July 4th edition but Riddle sneaked into the ring and planted him with an 'RKO outta nowhere.’ Perhaps, a Riddle vs. Rollins matchup is in the making for Summerslam.

Speaking of the WWE PLE, a top match slated for the night will see Bobby Lashley defending his United States Championship against Theory. But before that, he volunteered to put his title on the line in a United States Open Challenge.

A tradition that was made famous by legendary John Cena will be brought back by the All-Mighty when he will call out the entire Raw roster for a title match opportunity. This title defense comes after Lashley has promised the WWE Universe to be a strong champion.

Back at Money in the Bank 2022, Lashley defeated Theory via his Hurt Lock submission to become the new US Champion. Then last week, Theory confirmed that he would be given his rematch against Lashley for the title at Summerslam.

But will the Master of the Hurt Lock survive the issued Open Challenge? Plus, who will be daring enough to go into a physical encounter with the rare physical specimen that he is? We’ll find out the answers when Raw airs with the latest episode on the USA Network.