WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 21, 2022

Bengaluru, November 21: Superstars from the Monday Night Raw women's division will literally be head-bumping on the latest episode just five days before the first-ever WarGames Match in the history of WWE main roster.

Two of the top superstars from the WarGames matchup will lock horns in the potential main event of tonight in a WarGames Advantage Match. The final name of Team Bianca for WarGames will also be revealed on the show.

Plus, a brand new matchup for the United States Title is expected to be confirmed on the November 24 episode of Monday Night Raw which takes place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Here's what's in store for this week's Raw:

Two former Raw Women's Champions - Asuka and Rhea Ripley will show us a preview of their battle plans for WarGames when they collide in a one-on-one capacity in the headliner of this week's Raw.

This match is being dubbed as WarGames Advantage Match as the winner will secure the advantage at Survivor Series in the WarGames match.

The respective team of the winner will be the first to send an additional member into the WarGames Match. Due to this, the other team will have a disadvantage when it comes to numbers' game throughout the matchup.

Besides, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley will be the latter's first match on Raw in five months. On the June 6 episode, she earned a victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan to become the number-one contender for Raw Women's Championship held by Bianca Belair.

Belair vs. Ripley was originally scheduled at Money in the Bank in July but then Ripley was sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. She returned to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.

Her first TV bout since June took place against Roxanne Perez on the October 18 episode of WWE NXT while her first singles match on Raw in more than five-month will take place, tonight against the woman she once defeated at Wrestlemania for the Raw women's title.

Speaking of the red brand title, the champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and an unnamed partner will enter WarGames against Team Bayley (Ripley, Nikki Cross, and DAMAGE CTRL - Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai).

The fifth and final member of Team Bianca should be revealed on this week's Raw. Due to her beef with DAMAGE CTRL, Candice LeRae was an automatic choice for this final spot in Team Bianca but Wrestling Observer hinted at her injury.

Fans on social media have since been speculating names like returning top superstars Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, or even Tegan Nox as possible replacements for LeRae but there's no confirmed update available regarding this name.

Two weeks ago, Austin Theory became the first superstar in WWE history to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot to United States Title held by Seth Rollins and fail miserably at the trying due to Bobby Lashley's interference.

Then last week, Rollins got a hard-fought win over Finn Balor to retain his title in a chaotic atmosphere due to Judgment Day and The O.C. As the two factions continued battling, out came Theory to seek redemption.

Hitting the rock bottom stage of his career, the 24-year-old superstar delivered an onslaught attack on the US Champion and thereby signaled that he will stop at nothing to get back the US Title.

That being said, it's evident that WWE wants to insert another match on the card of Survivor Series WarGames and the lineup should be Rollins vs. Theory for the United States Championship.