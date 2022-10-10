WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 10, 2022

D-Generation X proudly presents their 25th Anniversary Celebration

The infamous 'Are You Ready?' catchphrase will be echoed through the host venue of Raw when the Legendary D-Generation X appears for a special appearance on the occasion of their 25th anniversary in the WWE.

As promoted by the WWE, WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be accompanied by X-Pac and Road Dogg in this reunion to take us back to memorable moments presented by them during the Attitude Era and beyond.

Appearing for the first time, on screen in the summer of 1997 DX had its ups and down. Shawn Michaels, Triple H alongside the late great Chyna, and Rick Rude were the original members of the faction but later Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and X-Pac joined the fray after Chyna and Rude's WWE departure.

Mostly known for their mischievousness, WWE Universe better be ready to welcome DX with glow sticks in hand as they can certainly expect to witness carnage and chaos in the end.

The Bloodline to appear on Raw Season Premiere

Apart from the greatest faction in WWE history, WWE Raw will also have the most dominant faction of this decade on the show in the form of The Bloodline.

In a rare appearance, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will step his foot on Raw for the first time since the go-home episode of SummerSlam.

Obviously, he will be flanked by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their brother Solo Sikoa, The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, and The Wiseman Paul Heyman.

That being said, the red brand of the WWE will get nobility this week and fans better be ready to acknowledge their Tribal Chief who's expected to make some comments on his next title defense at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul.

United States Title Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth “Freakin’” Rollins

Three weeks ago, Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins was awarded with a United States Title match opportunity by the champion, Bobby Lashley, himself. Rollins nearly did the unthinkable of putting down The Dominator if it wasn't for a distraction by Riddle.

Then last night at Extreme Rules, Riddle almost choked the life out of Rollins with his Triangle Hold and thereby forced him to tap out to the move. Since that loss, Rollins blacked out all his social media handles.

Within 48 hours of that devastating loss, The Visionary gets one more chance to redeem himself when he again goes one-on-one against the All-Mighty with the stars-and-stripes title on the line.

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

In the finishing sequence of Johnny Gargano's match against Otis, Austin Theory tended to strike Gargano with the Money in the Bank briefcase. This allowed Otis to hurl his opponent to the canvas with a splash for the victory.

Theory and The Alpha Academy launched a three-on-one attack on Gargano but Braun Strowman came out to make the save. However, things between Johnny Wrestling and Mr. Money in the Bank briefcase-holder are far from over.

After weeks of feuding, the two former NXT tag team partners will finally be seen in a singles competition, tonight. Will this face-off be enough to settle out the differences between the former 'The Way' members? We'll find out on this grand season premiere night of Monday Night Raw.