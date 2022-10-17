WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 17, 2022

Bengaluru, October 17: WWE's resident Beast Incarnate is back on the fold and he will be in attendance for the second straight week as the headliner of Raw, possibly eyeing a big match against a top babyface figure.

In another blockbuster announcement for the latest upcoming edition of Raw, Seth Rollins will put his United States Title against his long-term rival. The Good Brothers will have their first match since returning to WWE while Elias will also find his way back to TV.

Plus, The Miz gets a much-needed opportunity to get rid of his recent troubles caused by Dexter Lumis as they collide in a match during the October 17 episode of Monday Night Raw that takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Moments before the United States Championship rematch started between Bobby Lashley and his challenger Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, last week, Brock Lesnar suddenly resurfaced and launched a vicious assault on Lashley.

Cowboy-Brock unleashed himself with a flurry of F-5s and German Suplexes to take out The All-Mighty before hurting him badly with the Kimura Lock. Capitalizing on the situation, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins easily pinned Lashley to become the new champion.

An irate Lashley was quick to issue a challenge to Lesnar to show up on this week's Raw and that's been accepted. With these two behemoths appearing under the same roof, we can only imagine what chaos will ensue on Raw.

Moments after Brock Lesnar's vicious attack on Bobby Lashley, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins instigated the latter to compete in an unfair United States Title Match. An injured Lashley valiantly fought but The Visionary delivered the Stomp to capture the red, white and blue title.

With this, Rollins has become the only second two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history but his days as a title holder could be coming to an end as Matt Riddle is coming after him.

Just nine days after he made his long-term adversary tap out inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules, The Original Bro gets the rightful first shot at the champion in a highly personal rematch in the potential main event of Raw.

For weeks now, Dexter Lumis has made The Miz's life a hell by attacking him out of nowhere and without any reason. Last week, Lumis crashed The A-Lister's birthday bash and thereby left Miz's wife, Maryse's lovely face covered with full of cake.

Things perhaps went worse backstage, when the mischievous guidance from D-Generation X, led Miz to agree to face Lumis in a one-on-one capacity with an interesting stipulation.

If Dexter wins the match, he will receive a contract to become an official WWE Superstar. Now, it's up to the multi-time world champion to drag himself out of the ongoing misery by coming out on top in this must-win situation.

To the pleasure of WWE Universe, The Original Club reunited on Raw, last week when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprise return to provide backup to their leader AJ Styles against Finn Bálor and Judgment Day.

It's safe to say that the two factions will lock horns in future matches to cause absolute chaos in and outside the ring. But first, the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions, Gallows and Anderson will return to in-ring competition against The Alpha Academy - Chad Gable and Otis tonight.

WWE Universe will once against get to "Walk with Elias," as The Drifter returns to TV during this week's Raw. The musical sensation has been away for some time with a reported injury and we can't wait to find out what's next for him under WWE's new creative leadership.

Elias was last seen on the August 15 episode of Raw where his family, including father Ernie Jr. and brother Elrod (different kayfabe versions of Elias) were supporting Ezekiel a week after a brutal attack from Kevin Owens.

Lastly, NXT Superstar Cora Jade will be on Raw to pick an opponent for her current rival, Roxanne Perez for this Tuesday night on NXT. Perez has already chosen Smackdown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez to take on Jade on the same night.

These two "Pick your Poison" matches appear to be the final test before Perez and Jade meet one-on-one at WWE Halloween Havoc 2022 NXT premium live event, this Saturday night.