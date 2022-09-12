WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 12, 2022

Bengaluru, September 12: "Controversy, Control, and Open Challenge" are going to be three key factors for the latest episode of Raw with WWE Hall of Famer Edge being the headliner as he's scheduled to face young Dominik Mysterio.

DAMAGE CTRL faction is trying to take charge of the Raw Women's division and they'll try to go one step further to achieve that goal by winning the women's tag team gold. Besides, the Raw Women's Championship will also be on the line in an Open Challenge.

Plus, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is set to make his in-ring return on the September 12 episode of Monday Night Raw emanating from the Moda Center (fka Rose Garden) in Portland, Oregon.

It's been an emotional ride for Dominik Mysterio for the past couple of weeks that came to a blow at Clash at the Castle. Moments after helping Edge and Rey Mysterio win against Judgment Day, he hit Edge below the belt.

WWE Universe was even more shocked after he brutally clotheslined his own father, Rey. The following night on Raw, Dominik was officially inducted to The Judgment Day faction as they delivered a beatdown on Edge.

Afterward, Priest picked up a win over Rey as The Judgment Day announced that Dominik would face Edge, this week on Raw with the intention of putting him back into retirement.

The Rated-R Superstar seriously injured his legs during the attack committed by Judgment Day and we're yet to learn about his medical condition. Given his willpower, he will be there on Raw to beat some sense into young Dom unless the latter's new cohorts stand as a barrier.

Johnny 'Wrestling' Gargano is back on Raw and he can't wait to show WWE Universe that he hasn't lost a step during the long nine-month hiatus. As promoted for Raw, the former NXT Champion will compete in a match, tonight against an unconfirmed opponent.

This match comes after his former 'The Way' ally, Austin Theory mentioned how Gargano is not ready to "swim with the sharks" on the main roster. The time of talk is seemingly over as the latter will try to find some in-ring momentum.

It's likely that Theory will interrupt the match to cost Gargano his returning match. Thus, WWE will also be able to book Gargano vs. Theory in the near future, possibly at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

The New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and The Street Profits were battling it out in a Fatal-4-Way Number-One Contenders Tag Team Match, last week that ended in a DQ after Braun Strowman made his return and mowed over them.

Now, the rematch with the above-mentioned Fatal-4-Way lineup will go down, once again on this week's Raw. The winners will be declared as the new challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

At Clash at the Castle, DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) defeated the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team matchup.

Bayley was the one to pin Belair in that non-title matchup and thereby she went a step ahead to receive a championship opportunity. It's unclear whether the leader of DAMAGE CTRL will get that title shot, tonight or not.

Interestingly though, WWE has been promoting that Belair will be defending her belt on the show against an unnamed opponent. This will be a sort of 'Open Challenge' by the number-one babyface superstar on the roster cum the Raw Women's Champion.

Two weeks ago, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah were crowned with the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as they beat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the finale of an ongoing tournament to determine new titleholders.

Last week, Kai made a valid point during a promo session by mentioning that she wasn't the legal competitor when Aliyah rolled her up for the pin-fall win that night. Hence, she believes that Raquel and Aliyah aren't legit champions in the first place.

Now, two-thirds of DAMAGE CTRL will look forward to adding gold to their resume when they challenge Raquel and Aliyah for the tag team belts. With Bayley lurking in at ringside, it'd be easy for them to outsmart the champions via distractions.

Will Raquel's powerful moves be good enough to put away the heels? Or will DAMAGE CTRL will double down their win from Clash at the Castle with a Women's Tag Team Championship victory? We'll find out on what's expected to be a turbulent episode of Raw.