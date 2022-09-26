WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 26, 2022

Bengaluru, September 26: The ongoing rivalries for Extreme Rules is expected to be the focal point on WWE Raw, promising yet another wild episode, in which Seth Rollins is likely to feature in the main event match against legendary Rey Mysterio.

Rollins' adversary Matt Riddle will also be in action against a Judgment Day member, while the champion from the women's division will collide against one-half of the women's tag champs.

Plus, Canada's own Kevin Owens will reunite against Johnny Gargano when the September 26 episode of Monday Night Raw airs from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Since winning the United States Championship at Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley has been defending the belt in stellar matches. Last week, he went through an acid test by putting the title on the line against top Raw Superstar, Seth Rollins.

After a wicked Pedigree from Rollins, Matt Riddle suddenly charged the ring, causing a distraction, allowing Lashley to hit the devastating Spear on Rollins to secure another successful title defense.

The Visionary was out for redemption, later the night by taking Riddle out of his tag team match with Rey Mysterio against Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Rollins and Riddle made the exit from the ring, leading to a parking lot fight while an isolated Mysterio digested a Coup De Grace from Balor to take the L.

Now the ongoing bitter rivalries - Riddle vs. Rollins and Mysterio vs. Judgment Day will cross paths on Raw as WWE has confirmed Rollins vs. Mysterio plus Riddle vs. Priest for tonight.

Mysterio and Rollins are no strangers to each other as they've featured in a highly-personal feud during WWE's pandemic era to produce the first-ever eye-for-an-eye match at Extreme Rules, two years ago.

As for Riddle, he's a lot on his plate after denying Judgment Day's offer to join the group. With Mysterio being preoccupied with Rollins for the night, it will be tough for The Original Bro to escape the wrath of Priest, Balor, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley.

Kevin Owens, once again, looked forward to shutting the mouth of Austin Theory by going up against him in a back-and-forth matchup. Johnny Gargano also got involved in the melee as he distracted Mr. Money in the Bank long enough so KO could capitalize with the Pop-up Powerbomb to earn the victory.

Then Alpha Academy almost came to blows with Gargano, backstage before Owens came to the aid of the newest member of Raw. Now, Gargano and Owens will team up to take on the so-called academic pair of the WWE.

For those who don't know, Gargano and Owens used to be a tag team known as Panda Express for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion before signing with the WWE. Time will tell whether their reunion will be sweet enough as the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank could be lurking nearby when the tag match goes down.

Speaking of a faction, DAMAGE CTRL has literally taken things over on the red brand women's division for the past few weeks. First, they picked up a substantial six-woman tag team win over Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley was the one to pin Belair in that match to earn an opportunity for the singles title. Then just about a week later, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY outsmarted Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Last week, for the first time in more than two years, Bayley and Alexa Bliss faced in a battle of two former Women's Champions. The chaotic affair ended with Bayley rose-planting her way to another pin-fall win against The Twisted Goddess.

Afterward, the trio of Bayley, Kai, and SKY delivered a vicious onslaught attack on Asuka, Bliss, and Belair to make a bold statement. Bayley also declared that she would face Belair for the latter's title at Extreme Rules PLE.

Now, The EST of the WWE will come for retribution against the woman who pinned her after 300 days. The mission begins when she squares off against one of Bayley's allies, IYO SKY in a singles contest.

Will the determined champion find success in taking out each member of Damage CTRL, one person at a time? Or does the defiant trio continue prevailing using the number game? We'll find out on the latest episode of Raw.