WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 22, 2022

Bengaluru, August 23: An eventful night of WWE Monday Night Raw was presented last night as we received the first finalist team from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Also on the show, a former NXT Champion returned to the show in a surprising capacity while a female WWE Hall of Famer was also in attendance. Plus, The Rated-R Superstar got an unexpected backup after competing in the main event.

Check out the recap and results from the August 22 episode of Monday Night RAW that took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

– RAW kicked off with a brawl between Seth Rollins and Riddle. They fought from the backstage area all the way to the ramp as the officials arrived at the scene to stop them.

– WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus then came out in a huge ovation from the crowd. Her promo got interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Bayley and Co said that they don’t like Trish as she’s from the past, while they are the present. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair interrupted and warned them to not disrespect Trish anymore.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss then came out for their match against Dakota and Iyo as Trish wished them good luck before she left the scene.

– Dakota Kai and Iyo SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament.

In the finishing moments, Asuka applied the Asuka Lock but she didn’t realize that Iyo was the legal one who tagged herself in. Iyo broke the submission hold and rolled up Asuka to get the pin-fall victory.

– Finn Balor (with Rhea Ripley) defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles contest. Ripley distracted Ziggler after which Finn followed it up with 1916. Balor then pinned Ziggler with his pendant Coup de Grace finisher.

– Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a short matchup. After a Cannonball, Owens connected with the Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Otis attacked Owens, but Owens fought him off and took him out with a Stunner. Gable also tried to attack Owens, but Owens took him out with a Powerbomb.

– Bayley returned to in-ring action (with Dakota Kai and Iyo SKY) and defeated Aliyah in a singles contest by hitting her with the Rose Plant finisher.

– The Miz and Ciampa defeated AJ Styles and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a tag team match via DQ after Dexter Lumis invaded the match and kidnapped The Miz. After the match, Lashley took out Ciampa with a Spear.

– Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE via an in-ring promo session. Gargano said he hasn’t been in a ring in over 9 months and it's a bet on himself that he chose to return to WWE.

Theory interrupted Gargano and said since Johnny has been gone he became US Champion and won Money in the Bank. He also offered Johnny to be his rookie who can hold his Briefcase for the time being until he cashes in.

Theory told Johnny to do “The Way hand sign” reminding him of the old NXT days but Johnny superkick-ed him instead.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event match of Raw with Edge’s wife, also a Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sitting at ringside. The legendary superstar hit an insane Canadian Destroyer and followed it up with a Spear for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Edge grabbed two Steel Chairs as he intended to smash Priest’s head with a Con-Chair-To but Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley attacked him.

Beth Phoenix entered the ring and grabbed one of the Chairs to stop the heels. She invited Balor and Rhea to come at her but they retreated to close the show.