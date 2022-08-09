WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 9: This week’s WWE Raw had a No Disqualification Match in the main event segment to culminate in the ongoing rivalry between two top red brand superstars. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in attendance and he received a challenge for his next in-ring outing in his hometown of Toronto. Also, the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament was underway to crown new champions for the vacant titles.

Check out the recap and results from the August 8 episode of Monday Night Raw that emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio,

– In the opening segment, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss challenged Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY to a six-woman tag team match for later the night after the two teams brawled last week.

Bayley appeared on the ramp with her two allies to turn down the offer for the night, but she said the match could be on at Clash At The Castle. The babyface trio agreed as a brawl broke out in the ring.

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) in the opening match of Raw. Rollins kicked out of a Fallaway Slam, followed by a Silencer.

Dawkins sent Rollins to the mat with a powerbomb, but Rollins kicked out and sent Dawkins into the steel steps. He followed up with the pedigree for the win. After the match, Rollins continued to attack Dawkins and took him out with a Curb Stomp.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge apologized in a promo for spearing Dominik Mysterio last week, but Dominik didn’t accept his apology and shoved him. Rey Mysterio then told Dominik that it was an accident, but Dominik got angry since Rey was taking Edge’s side.

– Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel was scheduled to take place on Raw, but the match never happened as Owens attacked Ezekiel before the match even started.

Owens delivered a pop-up powerbomb to Ezekiel into the apron causing the paramedics to come to the ringside and stretcher Ezekiel off the building.

– Judgment Day’s Damian Priest challenged Edge to a match in his hometown of Toronto and vowed to embarrass the legendary superstar in front of his friends and family.

– Finn Balor (with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) defeated Rey Mysterio after Rey was distracted when Rhea Ripley brought out a beaten-up Dominik Mysterio from the back.

Edge also appeared, midway through the match but he was busy taking out Priest in the crowd. Balor took advantage, delivering 1916 followed by the Coup De Grace for the pin to win.

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Kai hit Tamina with a Scorpion Kick after which Sky tagged back in and hit the moonsault for the pin to win.

– Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa (with The Miz) to retain the United States Championship. AJ Styles arrived at ringside and attacked The Miz during this match to stop the latter’s interferences to help out Ciampa. Lashley dropped Ciampa to the mat and then applied the Hurt Lock for the submission win.

– Omos defeated Andrea Guercio and Spencer Slade in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. He pinned Guercio with ease after delivering a big boot.

– Seth Rollins was informed backstage that Riddle will be on Raw, next week for an interview session. In response, Rollins took a shot at Riddle for getting fired from the UFC for consuming marijuana.

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a singles contest. Ziggler escaped an Ankle Lock hold and downed Gable with a Superkick for the pin to win.

– AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification Match in the main event of Raw. In the finishing sequence, Miz hit Styles with a kendo stick and then sent him into the corner but Styles bounced back and connect with a sudden Styles Clash for the pin-fall win.

After the match, it was shown that security was trying to keep someone back from jumping into the ring and it was former NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis.

Raw went off the air with the speculation that Dexter is the next released wrestler that Triple H has brought back to the company after Karrion Kross and Scarlett on this past episode of Smackdown.