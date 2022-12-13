WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 12, 2022

Bengaluru, December 13: This week's episode of WWE Raw had two number-one contender's matches for the United States and Raw Women's Title, serving as two co-main-events.

The Miz and Dexter Lumis' rivalry continued as they have now set up a Ladder Match with high stakes. Also, two former women's champions featured in a Wrestlemania rematch on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the December 12 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in the opening contest of WWE Raw to become the Number-One Contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

Before the match started, Becky Lynch attacked Bayley's DAMAGE CTRL buddies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to take them out of the equation. In the match, Bliss hit a Drop-kick followed by her Twisted Bliss finisher to get the pin to win on Bayley.

After the match, Bliss asked Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair for a hug, but a glitch appeared on the titantron, which sent Alexa into a trance as she grabbed Bianca and attempted a Sister Abigail but eventually stopped.

- AJ Styles (with The O.C. members) defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a singles contest. Styles kicked out of a Northern Light Suplex attempt and hit Gable back with the Styles Clash for the pin-fall win.

- Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Akira Tozawa in a six-man tag team match.

The finish saw Tozawa dropping Dominik with a DDT and going for the top-rope senton. But Priest grabbed him and delivered Razor's Edge that allowed Mysterio to get the pin to win.

- Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis gave WWE merchandise to the fans. The Miz interrupted and stole his money back from Dexter. WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and ordered Miz to give back the money.

Miz then wanted a rematch against Dexter for the money. Gargano proposed that Dexter will give Miz a rematch next week in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match for the money but Miz will have to put up another bag of money.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) defeated Candice LeRae in a singles contest. SKY delivered a German Suplex and then the Over The Moonsault for the clean pin to win.

- Elias hosted a Tribute Concert for Matt Riddle. He sang a song written by Riddle before he was attacked by The Bloodline, last week.

- Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn) defeated Elias in the next match on Raw. Sikoa was up on his feet even after digesting a reverse stunner. He quickly connected with a Superkick followed by the Spinning Solo maneuver for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Sikoa and Sami Zayn attacked Elias, but Kevin Owens made the save. Owens took out Solo with a Stunner. Elias thanked Owens for the assist, but Owens took him out with a Stunner as well.

- Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka with some assistance from Dominik Mysterio. During the finishing moments, Asuka spat green mist on Dominik's face. Ripley took advantage of the situation and hit Riptide on Asuka to get the pin-fall win.

- Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the Number-One Contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Lashley caught Rollins with a Spear but the referee was out and couldn't count the fall in time. The All-Mighty went for another Spear but Rollins countered with The Curb Stomp to get the pin to win.

Lashley wasn't happy about the match outcome and attacked a referee. WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and advised him not to put his hands on the official. Lashley dared to push him into the barricade. Pearce then fired him on the spot to end the show.