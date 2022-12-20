WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 19, 2022

Bengaluru, December 20: The Bloodline tended to take things over on Raw with ambushes from behind on the red brand roster members. But the likes of AJ Styles and Kevin Owens stood up to them to throw resistance.

This set up a tag team main event match of the night which also had a Winner Takes All Ladder Match on the card. Plus, Bayley and Becky Lynch also battled for the first time in a singles match in more than three years.

Check out the recap and results from the December 19 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

- Raw kicked off with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman to address Kevin Owens and his ongoing agenda against The Bloodline.

As he was speaking, the camera cut backstage where the rest of The Bloodline members were seen attacking Mustafa Ali.

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins with Akira Tozawa) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Rhea Ripley and Dominik) after Akira Tozawa provided a distraction.

Balor was in control of the match when Tozawa splashed the contents of his solo cup into Dominik's face on the outside. Ford took advantage and rolled up Balor for the pin to win. Rhea Ripley then challenged Tozawa to a match that went down, right there.

- Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in an Intergender Match. Tozawa missed a top rope splash as Ripley rolled out of the way. Ripley then delivered the Riptide for the pin to win.

- Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were attacked backstage by unknown persons. Dolph then informed backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley that it was The Bloodline who attacked them.

- The Good Brothers (Gallows and Anderson with AJ Styles and Mia Yim) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a tag team match. Anderson and Gallows hit the Magic Killer on Gable for the pin to win.

The Bloodline attacked The O.C. after the match. The Usos delivered a 1-D to Anderson before the officials headed to the ring. Afterward, AJ Styles attacked Sami Zayn to seek retribution.

- Byron Saxton was conducting an interview with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Bianca admittedly had some issues with Bliss having a history with Bray Wyatt.

A glitch appeared on the TV behind Bliss, leading her into a trance. This led to her grabbing a vase and hitting Belair with it, indicating a heel turn.

- The Miz defeated Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match to win back two Bags of Money after former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed showed up to help The Miz.

Dexter was this close to retrieving the money hanging above the ring when Reed appeared and attacked him with a chair and helped Miz to secure the bags full of money. Reed continued his attack on Dexter after the match.

- Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles in a singles contest with help from Solo Sikoa. As the fight spilled outside the ring, Sikoa took a cheap shot on AJ that the referee never saw. Zayn hit the Blue Thunderbomb on AJ to get the pin-fall win.

- United States Champion Austin Theory and Seth Rollins came face to face in the ring but The Usos interrupted. Theory left the ring as Usos ganged up on Seth.

Kevin Owens made the save and he issued a challenge for a Tag Team Match between them for later the night.

- Bayley defeated Becky Lynch after DAMAGE CTRL - Dakota Kai and IYO SKY provided a distraction. Kai and SKY distracted the referee, allowing Bayley to hit Lynch with the monitor and she quickly followed it up with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

- In the main event of Raw, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a tag team match.

Theory appeared during the match and blasted Rollins with the US Title belt. But Owens still managed to get the job done all by himself as he got the pin-fall win after hitting Jimmy Usos with a Pop-Up Powerbomb.

Sami Zayn tried to ambush Owens with an attack after the match but Owens saw it coming and Zayn had to stop. A staredown between the two ended the show.