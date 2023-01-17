WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 16, 2023

Bengaluru, January 17: This week's WWE Monday Night Raw was a filler that was used to load up the card for the 30th-anniversary episode set for next week.

Two championship matches and a Steel Cage Match were declared as a consequence of what went down throughout the night including the Six-Way Elimination Number-One Contender's Main Event Match.

A major return was announced for Royal Rumble 2023 alongside a title match after Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair featured in a brawl in the presence of Uncle Howdy.

Check out the recap and results from the January 16 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:

- This week's Raw kicked off with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a promo session where they informed that every generation of The Bloodline will be at RAW 30th anniversary, next week for an Acknowledgement Ceremony.

- Solo Sikoa (with The Usos) defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles contest with a Samoan Spike. After the match, Kevin Owens attacked The Usos and Solo. After taking out Solo with a Stunner, Owens wanted to attack Usos with a chair but officials stopped him.

- Cody Rhodes appeared in a vignette and announced that he will return at Royal Rumble 2023.

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (with MVP) in a tag team match.

MVP distracted the referee, allowing Cedric to roll up Dawkins but Dawkins reversed the hold to steal the pin-fall win.

- Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match was made official for RAW 30th anniversary after the duo had a verbal battle on Raw over who's been the better performer in their WWE career.

- Omos (with MVP) defeated Elias in his returning match on Raw. After pinning Elias with Tree Chokeslam, MVP declared that Omos will enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

- The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest with Rhea Ripley) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in a tag team match. Ripley distracted the referee, allowing Priest to hit South of Heaven on Gable as Dominik pinned him to win.

After the match, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest will face The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles on Raw 30th anniversary.

- "Michin" Mia Yim (with Candice LeRae) defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with Dakota Kai). SKY was focused on taking LeRae standing at ringside as Yim hit the Eat Defeat finisher for the pin to win.

- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss confronted to announce they will compete in a RAW Women's Championship match at Royal Rumble in a stipulation match of Alexa's choice.

The two women then got into a brawl with Bianca getting the upper hand. However, Uncle Howdy appeared in the crowd to distract her which allowed Alexa to take out Bianca with a DDT.

- Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa with a running shoulder tackle off the apron followed by the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

- Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, and The Miz in a 6-Way Elimination Match with help from MVP and Omos to become the new number-one contender for United States Championship.

The finish saw Rollins looking for the Stomp but MVP distracted him. Rollins took him out with a Superkick as Lashley caught him with a Spear upon entering the ring to secure the pin-fall win.

After the match, it was announced that Lashley will face Austin Theory for the United States Title on WWE Raw 30. The two shared a stare-down to send the show off-air.