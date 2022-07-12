WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 11, 2022

Bengaluru, July 12: WWE's Road to Summerslam 2022 continued through this week's Raw where The Beast Incarnate was present to wreak havoc and send a stern warning to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ahead of their title match.

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his US Title but that match was converted into a tag team match, while the Raw Women's Champion was put into a title rematch from Money in the Bank 2022 during Raw that took place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out the recap and results from the July 11 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW as he came out in a big pop from the Texas audience. Lesnar said that Roman Reigns is a hog and he slaughters hogs every day. Paul Heyman came out and implied that he will be preparing The Tribal Chief for The Beast at SummerSlam 2022.

Mr. Money In The Bank Theory then also came out and said SummerSlam will be the greatest night in WWE history since he’ll be going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history.

Theory also showed footage of Lesnar delivering an F5 on him off the top of the pod inside the Elimination Chamber structure, earlier this year. So, he's coming to seek redemption.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) then arrived at the scene as Lesnar called them cockroaches.

Theory advised the tag team to attack Lesnar and they proceeded to do so. Lesnar manhandled the two on his own before destroying them. Lesnar F5-ed Otis through the announce table to end the segment.

– The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor offered a position to Dominik Mysterio to join their faction.

– Finn Balor (with Damian Priest) defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) in the opening contest of Raw. Balor hit a reverse DDT and hit the Coup De Grace off the top rope for the pin to win.

– Becky Lynch was upset that she’s not the Number-one Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship despite defeating Asuka last week. She wanted a title match at SummerSlam.

Advertisement Advertisement

– Carmella defeated Bianca Belair (c) via Count-Out in a RAW Women’s Championship match. Lynch came out when the fight spilled outside the ring and distracted Belair, forcing her to get counted out.

After the match, Carmella celebrated as she thought that she was the new Champion, but she was not as the title doesn't change hands via Count-Out. Bianca then planted Carmella with a KOD finisher.

– The Miz and Ciampa attacked AJ Styles in The Miz TV segment. But Ezekiel made the save. Ezekiel then spoke to WWE Official Adam Pearce to get themselves booked in a Tag Team Match.

– AJ Styles and Ezekiel defeated The Miz and Ciampa via DQ in the Tag Team Match. Styles caught Miz in the Calf Crusher but Ciampa ran in and kept on pounding on Styles so the referee calls for the bell. After the match, the two continued to fight. Moz ran away from the scene while AJ took out Ciampa with a Phenomenal Forearm.

– Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge for the United States Championship was canceled as he was announced to team up with Riddle to face Theory and Seth Rollins in a Tag Team Match in the main event.

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a Tag Team Match. Doudrop was taken out at the ringside area as Bliss got the pin-fall on Nikki with a DDT.

– R-Truth proposed to be The Special Guest Referee for The Usos vs. Street Profits tag team title match at SummerSlam. The Usos called Truth a clown and told him to leave. R-Truth instead wanted to fight them. MVP and Omos came out. MVP said Omos was there to offer his services to The Usos to be their Tag Team Partner in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

– Omos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated R-Truth and Street Profits in the six-man tag match. Omos made a blind tag and hit Dawkins with a Tree Slam to get the pin-fall win.

– Another vignette was shown for the Mystery Man who is yet to arrive on Raw.

– United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory and Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw with some help from the returning Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler pushed off Theory’s feet but Riddle kicked out. The distractions continued against Theory by Ziggler as he ran right into an RKO by Riddle to digest the pin-fall loss. After the match, Ziggler superkick-ed Theory to end the show.