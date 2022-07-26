WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 25, 2022

Bengaluru, July 26: WWE returned to the mecca of professional wrestling for the go-home edition of Raw for SummerSlam 2022 where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made a rare appearance. The top champion competed in the main event of the night which was highlighted by legendary Rey Mysterio’s 20th career year celebration.

The high-flying superstar was also injected into a tag team match. Plus, celebrity Logan Paul was scheduled to debut his own talk show on TV.

Check out the recap and results from the July 25 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City,

– Raw kicked off with The Miz and Logan Paul getting into a brawl inside the ring. Referees and officials made their way to the ring to separate them.

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out along with Paul Heyman and The Usos. Heyman said after SummerSlam, Roman will solidify his legacy in the WWE as The Greatest of All Time.

Mr. Money In The Bank Theory interrupted. Theory said that he will win back the United States Title at SummerSlam and then will go on to cash in his MITB contract on Roman or Brock to become a triple titleholder.

Roman stated that Theory’s Daddy (Vince McMahon) isn’t here anymore (implying Vince’s retirement) and he, himself has no problem becoming his new Daddy.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory via DQ. The Brawling Brutes - Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland attacked McIntyre to cause the disqualification but Bobby Lashley made the save for McIntyre.

– Drew McIntyre and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley then defeated Sheamus and Theory in a tag team match. Dolph Ziggler distracted Theory in between the match and thus allowed Lashley to submit Theory with the Hurt Lock.

After the match, The Usos superkick-ed Theory on the ramp. Roman Reigns then came out and gave Theory the following advice:

"When you cash in on Saturday, you gotta make sure to bring this, okay? And when you do, make the right decision.”

– Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th WWE anniversary in front of the audience. Mysterio named some of his favorite opponents before thanking his family and fans for supporting him throughout his career. The Judgment Day faction then came out and surrounded them before the scheduled match.

– The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in the next tag team match. Dominik rallied and helped Rey to connect with a double-619 on Balor and Priest. Rey then hit Balor with a top rope splash to get the pin to win.

– A backstage party was thrown in Rey Mysterio’s honor where his daughter Aalyah gave him his original WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 gear. Judgement Day eventually crashed into the party. Rhea Ripley returned and confronted Aalyah before pie-facing her.

Ripley grabbed Dominik by the hair and dragged him out of the room. Rey was attacked by Balor and Priest as he went for the save. Rey was then powerbomb-ed through a Table by Priest.

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared for a promo session that was crashed in by Becky Lynch. The two got into a brawl and the officials had to run down to separate them.

– Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop (with Nikki A.S.H) in a singles contest after connecting with a DDT.

– Logan Paul presented Impaulsive TV and wanted The Miz to be the guest, but Maryse came out, instead.

Maryse warned Paul not to talk about her kids or her husband’s package. Maryse also said that an adult male’s ba**s are 1.8 to 2 inches in size and Miz also falls in the category.

Paul was shocked by the statement. The Miz eventually came out and cut a heel promo on SummerSlam. Maryse proceeded to slap Paul after which Paul claimed that he has bigger ba**s than Miz.

Ciampa attacked Paul from behind. Miz and Ciampa then delivered a beatdown on Paul to end the segment.

– AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a tag team match. In the finishing sequence, Styles hit a Pele kick on Otis while Ziggler hit the Zig Zag on Gable to get the pin-fall win.

– The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated Riddle and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Match on Raw.

Riddle set up for the RKO but Reigns powered out of the move and hit a spear on him to get the pin to win.

As The Bloodline was leaving, Seth Rollins arrived at the ring and attacked Riddle. Rollins hit two Carb Stomps, one on the floor and the other on a ring step on Riddle to end the show.