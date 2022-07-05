WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 4, 2022

Bengaluru, July 5: This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured the fall-outs from this past Saturday's Money In The Bank premium live event, which in turn, led to the build up for the 2022 SummerSlam.

The Miz was scheduled to answer the challenge laid by MMA Star and YouTuber Logan Paul. Also, The Mysterios competed against Judgment Day in a tag team match in their hometown on the occasion of American Independence Day.

Check out the recap and results from the July 4 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California:

– Bobby Lashley kicked off things celebrating his United States Title win at Money In The Bank. Lashley vowed to be a dominant Champion, so much that no one would be able to take the title away from him.

Mr. Money In The Bank Theory interrupted and announced that he has already been granted a rematch against Lashley for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30th. This match was then officially announced for SummerSlam.

– The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) via DQ. Rey faked himself getting hit behind the referee’s back just like Eddie Guerrero but the referee caught him and called for the match bell.

– The Miz said the following about Logan Paul’s SummerSlam challenge during an interview with Megan Morant.

“Logan Paul, accept my offer and we will become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But if you don’t, I will be relentless. I will make you earn everything and you will be humbled.”

– The Street Profits hosted a 4th of July Cookout. The Alpha Academy crashed the part as Chad Gable tried to give a history lesson to the attendees. Montez Ford slapped him with a Hot Dog which led to Hot Dog eating contest for later the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

– AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a rematch. Styles got out of the Figure Four Leglock in a quick matchup and nailed the Phenomenal Forearm on Miz for the pin-fall win. After the match, Ciampa attacked Styles from behind as it looked like Miz and Ciampa would be in an alliance, moving forward.

– Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor attacked The Mysterios backstage and laid them out until the officials arrived at the scene.

– Liv Morgan appeared on Raw to celebrate her SmackDown Women’s Championship win at Money In The Bank. Natalya interrupted the celebration and claimed that Liv is only Champion thanks to her Sharpshooter that damaged Ronda Rousey prior to the match.

Carmella interrupted and advised the duo to go back to SmackDown and leave the spotlight to her. Natalya and Carmella then attacked Liv, but RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ran out to make the save. WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and announced they will now compete in a Tag Team Match.

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Carmella and Natalya in the tag team match. Mella and Belair were fighting outside the ring as Morgan planted Natalya with the Oblivion finisher to get the pin to win.

– Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel in the next match with his pendant Stomp finisher. Following the match, Riddle appeared from behind and took out Rollins with an RKO.

– Akira Tozawa ate 48 Hot Dogs to win the Hot Dog Eating Contest defeating the likes of Otis and Angelo Dawkins.

– WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Theory and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

Otis and Dawkins had problems competing in the match after the eating contest. Gable went for a suplex but Lashley speared him for the pin-fall win. Otis started puking after the match for eating so many Hot Dogs.

– Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated R-Truth who was dressed as Uncle Sam for the 4th of July weekend. After a clothesline, Gunther powerbomb-ed Truth for an easy pin-fall victory.

– Becky Lynch defeated Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match in the Raw main event segment. Asuka set up Becky for a top rope maneuver but Becky cut her off and delivered the Manhandle Slam off the second rope through a table to secure the pin to win. The show went off the air right after Becky was declared the winner by the referee.