WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 14, 2022

Bengaluru, November 15: WWE United States Title continued to feature in the main event segment as it was once again on the line on Raw. Seth Rollins defended it against Finn Balor in a solid matchup in the headliner of the latest red brand episode.

The former Money in the Bank contract holder Austin Theory showed his brutal side after a failed cash-in from last week. Also, The Miz got himself booked in a match against his nemesis Dexter Lumis at Survivor Series in two weeks' time.

Plus, the builds around Survivor Series: WarGames continued on Raw where two top Superstars were booked in a singles matchup at the PLE, while new participants for the Women's WarGames match were also declared on Raw.

Check out the recap and results from the November 14 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky:

- United States Champion Seth Rollins opened Raw by reminding everyone that he's still the US Champion despite Austin Theory attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him, last week.

Bobby Lashley interrupted as he was up for more beatdowns on Seth until he gets the US Title back. Mustafa Ali came out and attacked Lashley to seek revenge for last week's attack but Lashley fought him off.

- Bobby Lashley then defeated Mustafa Ali in the opening match of the night with ease after hitting a Spear and then tapping out Ali with The Hurt Lock submission.

- In a backstage segment, AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to a match at Survivor Series WarGames. The one-on-one match was made official for the PLE, later that night.

- Mia Yim defeated Tamina Snuka in her in-ring return on Raw. After an uppercut, Yim connected with the Eat Defeat finisher for the pin to win.

- In a backstage segment, DAMAGE CTRL asked Mia Yim to join their side for the WarGames match for Survivor Series.

- Chad Gable (with Otis) defeated Matt Riddle via outside interference from Otis. Riddle hit a DDT off the ropes but Gable put his shoulders down with a backslide (Otis helped Gable by putting his feet on the top rope) for the pin to win.

- The Miz admitted that he was paying Dexter Lumis for stalking him so he could get empathy from the WWE Universe. Miz then claimed he stopped paying Dexter as he gradually became greedy.

Miz claimed to be depressed in his hotel room over the weekend over the whole situation but Johnny Gargano interrupted and said that Miz was spending good times with his wife, Maryse.

Gargano also announced that in two weeks, The Miz will face Dexter Lumis and if Miz wins then Dexter will leave Miz alone but If Dexter wins then he will get a WWE Contract. Plus, Miz will also have to pay Dexter all the money he owes.

After the announcement, Dexter came out to the ring as a Camera Man and chased The Miz.

- Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley) defeated Shelton Benjamin with a DDT followed by a top-rope Frogsplash.

- Austin Theory said in a backstage promo that Bobby Lashley is the reason for ruining his Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory said he is done being the 'future' as he is the 'now' with a new attitude.

Dolph Ziggler interrupted and claimed that Theory had the worst Money in the Bank cash-in of all time, while he had the greatest cash-in of all time. A verbal exchange set up a match between the two.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) defeated Dana Brooke in a short match. After a Meteora, SKY came off the top rope with her pendant Moonsault for the pin to win.

After the match, Mia Yim came out and informed DAMAGE CTRL that she has decided to join Team Bianca Belair for WarGames instead of joining them.

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Austin Theory via DQ after Theory snapped in between the match. Theory kept on attacking Ziggler outside the ring with chairs and ring steps to cause the disqualification.

- In a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley joined Team DAMAGE CTRL for the WarGames Match as she had business to take care of against Mia Yim.

- Baron Corbin (with JBL) defeated Akira Tozawa in the next match. Akira went for a top rope move but Corbin caught him with a mid-air End of Days for the pin to win.

- Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor to retain WWE United States Championship in the main event of Raw. A brawl broke out at ringside in between the match between the O.C. and Judgment Day members.

Balor sent Rollins into the turnbuckles and ascended to the top rope for the Coup De Grace finisher but AJ tripped him from up there, allowing Rollins to connect with the Curb Stomp for the pin to win.

After the match, Austin Theory came out of nowhere and blindsided Rollins with an attack. He delivered the A-Town Down finisher on two occasions before hitting Rollins with the US Title belt, he posed with the title to end the show.