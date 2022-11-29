WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 28, 2022

Bengaluru, November 29: The post-Survivor Series edition of Raw became 'Big Time' as Becky Lynch appeared on the show for the first time since this past summer to get involved in a physical altercation with DAMAGE CTRL members.

Also on the show, Judgment Day and The O.C. admittedly ended their feud with a mixed tag team match, while Dexter Lumis was able to earn himself a WWE contract after winning a No Sanction Match against The Miz.

Plus, The Bloodline was in attendance to celebrate their win at WarGames on the Monday Night Raw after Survivor Series 2022.

Check out the recap and results from the November 28 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

- WWE Raw kicked off with Becky Lynch talking about her return on this Friday's Smackdown and then competing in the WarGames match to secure the win on her team's behalf.

Bayley alongside DAMAGE CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came out and attacked Becky. They brawled all the way out of the building and the officials had to come out and stop the four women.

- Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz was announced to be an Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins, he will get a WWE Contract and Miz must pay him all the money he owed him.

- Mia Yim vs. Rhea Ripley (with Dominik Mysterio) was the opening contest of Raw that ended in a DQ. As Dominik was trying to interfere, AJ Styles arrived at ringside to neutralize him. He accidentally hit Ripley to cause the disqualification.

After the match, all the members of The O.C. and The Judgment Day entered the scene and got into a brawl. AJ Styles noted that their ongoing feud will come to an end via an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim in that match.

Yim delivered a bodyslam to Balor and then looked forward to neutralizing Dominik, but Ripley pulled her off him from behind and instantly delivered Riptide for the pin to win.

- The Bloodline sans Roman Reigns came out on Raw to celebrate their win in the Men's WarGames match. Sami Zayn thanked Jimmy Uso for having his back at Survivor Series. The Usos and Zayn hugged in the ring, creating an emotional scene.

Kevin Owens interrupted and said he is done with Sami. In return, Sami also revealed that the feeling is mutual. Owens said Sami is not their real blood while Jey Uso said that Kevin was jealous just because he has no family in WWE. Owens then challenged Jey to a match which was accepted.

- Elias and Matt Riddle will now be functioning as an official Tag Team on Raw. They proceeded to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. It was confirmed later in the night that this title match will take place on next week's Raw.

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a tag team match. Dawkins kicked out of a Northern Lights suplex and tagged in Ford who delivered a Frogsplash for the pin to win.

- New United States Champion Austin Theory cut a promo on defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.

Seth came out and said that Theory got lucky at Survivor Series. Calling him a kid, Seth challenged him to a match right there, but Theory said that he'll fight Rollins on his time.

- The Miz claimed that he injured his hand and couldn't compete in his match against Dexter Lumis. WWE Official Adam Pearce advised The Miz to stop lying.

- Dexter Lumis then defeated The Miz in an Anything Goes Match. After a Chokeslam, Lumis passed out Miz with The Silencer submission for the win.

Lumis thus got a WWE Contract and all the money The Miz owed him. Lumis gave some money to kids present in the audience.

The Miz attacked Lumis and took back the $100 from a kid. Johnny Gargano then came out and leveled The Miz, and gave back $100 to the kid.

- Candice LeRae defeated Dakota Kai (without Bayley and IYO SKY) in her returning match. LeRae hit a Neckbreaker off the second ropes to get the pin to win.

- RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss talked to Cathy Kelley about their WarGames win. Alexa was again distracted by Bray Wyatt's logo popping up on the TV screen during this segment.

- Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso (with Bloodline members) in the main event of Raw. As the two men were exchanging right hands, Solo Sikoa tripped Owens.

Jey tried to take advantage and went for a splash, but Owens managed to reverse it with a Stunner for the pin to win. Owens stood tall on the ramp to end the show.