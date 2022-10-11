WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 10, 2022

Bengaluru, October 11: WWE Monday Night Raw presented its grand season premiere with a loaded card where the legendary D-Generation X faction reunited to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

However, the night was highlighted with three massive returns in the form The Original Club members and none other than Brock Lesnar.

This return also caused the United States Championship to change hands on the show that also had The Bloodline in a rare attendance. Besides, a birthday celebration was also there for The Miz.

Check out the recap and results from the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off Raw season premiere with the rest of the members of The Bloodline.

Reins stated in a promo about how he's the greatest of all time but he can't move past this Friday when Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a fallout. Zayn tended to take care of things when Matt Riddle interrupted.

Riddle reminded everyone about defeating Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit via submission at Extreme Rules before challenging Reigns but it was quickly turned down.

Riddle then challenged any one of the Bloodline when Jey told Sami to step up. Riddle vs. Zayn was set up for later the night.

- Johnny Gargano defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory in the opening contest of Raw. After hitting a DDT on the floor, Gargano hit a second DDT through the middle rope for the pin to win.

- Rey Mysterio defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) by hitting a 619 followed by the Frogsplash.

Dominik Mysterio appeared after the match and slapped his father Rey. He shouted "hit me" at him but Rey refused, which led to Dominik again attacking him from behind before connecting with the 619.

- Finn Balor (With Dominik, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest) gave an ultimatum to AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day. Styles denied and surprisingly brought out The Good Brothers, The Original Club members - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

A brawl broke out between the two factions, with The OC absolutely dominating The Judgment Day. Styles tackled Balor over the announce table while Gallows hit Priest with a chair to send the heels for a retreat.

- In a backstage segment, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were seen leaving with Solo Sikoa. Reigns told Jey Uso to make sure that Sami Zayn picks up the win against Matt Riddle.

- Candice LeRae defeated Bayley after countering the Rose Plant with a roll-up. After the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Candice but RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came out to make the save.

- Maryse threw a birthday party for her husband The Miz, but Dexter Lumis ruined the scene by coming out from under a table. Dexter tried to choke out Miz again.

Maryse tried to save The Miz, but she was pushed face-first into the cake. Miz managed to escape the ring as Dexter ended the segment by eating the cake.

- In a backstage segment with DX's Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac, Miz complained about Dexter ruining his life for no reason. Road Dogg proposed Miz vs. Lumis for next week. If Miz wins, Lumis will leave WWE but if Lumis wins then he will get a WWE contract.

- Omos defeated 2 Local Wrestlers (Robert Adams and Joseph Torres) in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. After a delayed vertical suplex, Omos hit the pair with a double chokeslam for the pin to win.

- United States Champion Bobby Lashley came out for his scheduled title match against Seth Rollins. In a promo, he named wrestlers those he defeated in WWE, like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

Namedrop of Lesnar led The Beast to come out to the ring, out of nowhere. The audience was chanting "holy sh*t" as Lesnar said good evening to Lashley and immediately hit him with an F5.

Lesnar then hit him with a German Suplex followed by another F5. Lesnar finally locked in the Kimura Lock to choke out The All Mighty.

Capitalizing on the scene, Seth Rollins came out for his title match after this. He pumped Lashley up to make sure that the title match should be on, no matter what.

- Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley (c) to win the United States Championship. Coming out of The Hurt Lock, Rollins targeted Lashley's arm and hit a super kick. He delivered a rolling elbow, followed by a Curb Stomp.

- In a backstage interview, Lashley challenged Lesnar to be present on next week's RAW so that he can show the world that The Beast Incarnate is nothing more than a little b**ch!

- The latest vignette around Bray Wyatt aired on Raw.

- Matt Riddle defeated Sami Zayn (with The Usos) in a singles contest. Jimmy Uso looked to help Zayn during the match but Jey stopped him. As Zayn looked for a Blue Thunderbomb, Riddle countered with an RKO for the pin to win.

- D-Generation X (WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) celebrated their 25th anniversary in the main event segment.

They did their usual DX shtick. Interestingly, X-Pac gave a shout-out to the late great Chyna. All four legends did their DX pose to end the season premiere of Raw.