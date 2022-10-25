WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 24, 2022

Bengaluru, October 25: This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw had a non-title match in the main event segment where Bianca Belair was pinned by nemesis Bayley after an unprecedented return.

Plus, Judgment Day was in full force as they obliterated their latest rivals multiple times, while The Miz's ongoing storyline with Dexter Lumis got an interesting twist courtesy of Johnny Gargano.

Also, veteran R-Truth came back on TV after quite a long hiatus on last night's Raw that took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out the recap and results from the October 24 episode of Monday Night Raw:

- Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest) and The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) had a verbal confrontation in the ring to start the show.

- Finn Balor (with Ripley, Dominik, and Priest) defeated Karl Anderson (with Styles and Gallows) in the opening contest of Raw after Rhea Ripley interfered.

At the ringside, Judgment Day and O.C. members got involved in a massive brawl, allowing Balor to hit Karl with a low-blow to get the pin-fall win.

- In a backstage segment, Johnny Gargano informed that he knows what's going on with The Miz and Dexter Lumis.

- The Miz then came to the ring and claimed that Lumis has been attacking him since he chose to mentor Tommaso Ciampa instead of Lumis. Miz also claimed that Ciampa is missing.

Johnny Gargano then interrupted to reveal that Ciampa isn't missing but he is at home recuperating from an injury. Gargano then threatened to expose the real reason behind Lumis targeting Miz since his return.

R-Truth came out as he also wanted to know the secret. R-Truth then challenged Miz to a match after Miz insulted him.

- R-Truth defeated The Miz after someone in a Hoodie caused a distraction. Truth got the win via a roll-up after which the hooded figure was revealed to be Johnny Gargano.

- Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali after United States Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins caused a distraction from the commentary table.

Ali climbed to the top and looked for a 450-Splash but Rollins entered the ring. This allowed Theory to kick the top rope and bring Ali down to connect with the A-Town Down finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Seth attacked Ali by sending him into a pile of poster board and a chair. Ali still have some gasps left as he got up and sent Seth to an LED board.

- Omos defeated four local wrestlers (Sal, Tom, Adam, and Denny) in a 4-on-1 Handicap Match. He planted one of the men with a chokeslam-powerbomb combination and then stacked two of them up for the pin to win.

- Elias defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a singles contest by hitting a big boot followed by a Tornado DDT. After the match, Otis attacked Elias, but Matt Riddle came out to make the save.

- Luke Gallows wanted to deal with Rhea Ripley, backstage but he ultimately ended up getting low-blowed by her.

- "The Modern Day Wrestling God" Baron Corbin (with WWE Hall of Famer JBL) defeated Johnny Gargano. After hitting a Tornado DDT and an enziguri, Gargano was in command of the match but JBL swept Gargano's feet off the apron, causing a distraction that allowed Corbin to hit his End of Days finisher for the pin to win.

- The Miz tried to convince Johnny Gargano by giving a get-well-soon card to the latter's wife, Candice LeRae. But Gargano said that doesn't change anything. He Miz a week of time to tell the truth about him and Lumis, or else he will reveal the truth on next week's RAW.

- Bayley (with DAMAGE CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defeated Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the non-title main event match of Raw after some interference from returning Nikki Cross.

As Kai and SKY were constantly trying to interfere, Nikki Cross (dropping superhero shtick of Nikki A.S.H.) appeared out of nowhere and dropped them at ringside with a high-flying move.

Cross then attacked Belair by sending her shoulder-first into the ring post before hitting The Purge and thereby allowing Bayley to pin her for the win.

After the match, Nikki suddenly attacked Bayley throwing some right hands. Nikki literally snapped as Raw went off the air.