WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 31, 2022

Bengaluru, November 1: This week's episode of Raw was the final one before the 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event and it was headlined by two top WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Apart from these two appearances, two top female superstars returned to feature in the main event of the show to become new tag team champions.

Additionally, a Trick or Street Fight was also on the card on the occasion of Halloween edition of Raw that took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Check out the recap and results from the October 31 episode of Monday Night Raw:

- In the opening contest, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY ran out to cause distraction in between the match but Cross took them out at ringside with a crossbody.

After entering the ring, Belair planted Cross with the KOD finisher for the pin to win. DAMAGE CTRL then attacked Bianca, but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made their return on Raw to make the save.

- In a backstage segment, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Titles, was announced for the main event.

Advertisement

- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were originally scheduled for an interview but they instead appeared in the ring to start a brawl. They had to be separated by the Raw locker room.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H came out and said if they continue to fight, then their match at Crown Jewel will be canceled. Lesnar then F5-ed WWE Official Adam Pearce in the ring.

- United States Champion Seth Rollins defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory. Rollins, with a new look, countered a Pedigree attempt and hit back Theory with a Curb Stomp for the pin to win.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on Raw to address Logan Paul. The Miz interrupted and said that he is the one to bring Logan to WWE and he can help Roman.

Miz proposed a deal that if Roman helps him with Dexter Lumis then he can give him advice in dealing with Logan. Roman knocked Miz out with a superman punch.

- Karl Anderson (with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows) defeated Damian Priest (with Rhea Ripley, Dominik, and Finn Balor) in a singles contest. Rhea Ripley distracted the referee as Priest looked for The Reckoning, but Anderson reversed it with a backslide for the pin to win.

After the match, The Judgment Day attacked The O.C. where Ripley low-blowed Gallows, again. Using the numbers game, Priest, Dominik, and Balor put down Styles and Anderson.

- JBL re-introduced Baron Corbin to the audience before cutting a heel promo which was interrupted by R-Truth. JBL called R-Truth and in return, R-Truth said that JBL was an out-of-touch old man. Corbin then attacked Truth and took him out with the End of Days.

- Matt Riddle (with Elias) defeated Otis (with Chad Gable) in a Trick or Street Fight. Riddle moved out of the way of a Vader bomb after which Elias put a pumpkin over Otis' head, allowing Riddle to deliver an RKO for the pin to win.

- Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz after Dexter Lumis interfered and tried to kidnap Miz again. Security chased Lumis away before Ali delivered a superkick followed by a 450-splash for the pin-fall win.

- Johnny Gargano then revealed the secret between The Miz & Dexter Lumis. Johnny claimed that after Lumis was fired by WWE, Miz went to Lumis and offered him a job so that he could pretend to be his stalker.

This way, The Miz could stay relevant in the news cycle. But then, Miz stopped paying Lumis. Now, Lumis is going after Miz as he wants his money.

- Alexa Bliss and Asuka (with Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c) (with Bayley) to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the main event of Raw.

Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-Belly to Belair through a piece of equipment and into a table during their ringside brawl.

In the ring, SKY looked for the Moonsault but Asuka moved out of the way and made the tag to Bliss who connected with the Twisted Bliss for the pin to win. The new champions celebrated with Belair to end the show.