WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 19, 2022

This week's episode of Raw had the hometown favorite Bayley featuring in the main event match against a former multi-time Raw/Smackdown Women's Champion.

Plus, the United States Championship was on the line as Bobby Lashley defended against Seth Rollins, while Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory took on Kevin Owens in a solid outing in Raw that took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check out the recap and results from the September 19 episode of Monday Night RAW:

- United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins in the opening contest to retain his title. Rollins kicked Lashley in the groin after which Matt Riddle's music hit to provide distraction. Lashley capitalized with a Spear to get the pin to win.

- Damage CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) had a championship celebration which was interrupted by Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Bayley took shots at Bliss which led the latter to challenge her to a match for later that night. The segment ended with Bliss hitting a back elbow on Bayley.

- Kevin Owens defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory in a singles contest. Theory tried to use the Money in the Bank briefcase but Johnny Gargano appeared at ringside and grabbed it.

Gargano further taunted Theory as Owens Superkick-ed Theory from behind. After a Cannonball, Owens delivered the Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pin to win.

- The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) appeared in a promo session that was interrupted by The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). Butch and Holland were ready for a fight as they threw a challenge to The Profits and that was quickly accepted.

- The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits, next in a tag team match. Ford hit a Blockbuster on Holland but Butch broke the pin-fall attempt. Butch targeted Ford's fingers after which he and Holland hit a kick and slam combo for the pin to win.

- Alpha Academy- Otis and Chad Gable apparently had problems with Johnny Gargano distracting Austin Theory in his match against Kevin Owens.

The two threw a challenge to Gargano after which Owens appeared to back up Gargano. It seems that Alpha Academy will face Gargano and Owens in a tag match, next week.

- Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest (with Rhea Ripley) defeated Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.

Seth Rollins interfered in the match as Riddle chased him into the backstage area. In the ring, Priest downed Mysterio with the South of Heaven as Balor followed up with the Coup De Grace for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Balor confronted AJ Styles in the backstage area where the latter was offered a spot on Judgment Day.

- The Miz and Tomasso Ciampa hosted a Miz TV with the guest being Dexter Lumis. The guest came underneath the ring by cutting a hole see and the two hosts ran away.

- In the main event of WWE Raw, Bayley (with Damage CTRL's WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defeated Alexa Bliss (with Asuka and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair).

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Belair at ringside but Asuka helped her out to create a brawl. Inside the ring, Bliss hit a DDT but Kai caused another distraction, allowing SKY to knock Bliss off the top rope as she was going for Twisted Bliss.

Bayley quickly hit the Rose Plant for the pin to win. After the match, Damage CTRL launched an attack on the three babyface superstars.

Bayley then took the mic and announced that she wants a Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to end the show.