WWE Monday Night Raw: Top 10 moments revealed from 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 27: No live edition of Monday Night Raw aired this week on USA Network due to WWE working with limited production members amid the holiday season.

WWE Universe in New York City was instead treated with an untelevised live event from the iconic Madison Square Garden Arena. At the same time, WWE also presented the best moments of 2022 from the red brand via their social media platforms.

Check out the top 10 of those moments from Monday Night Raw of this year:

10. Judgment Day kicks out their original leader Edge

Edge formed the Judgment Day faction right after WrestleMania 38 with Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley was the next to join followed by Finn Balor.

The night after Hell in a Cell when the group looked better than ever, Edge was ultimately taken out by the remaining three members on the June 6 episode of Raw. Afterwards, Dominik Mysterio was added to the group in September.

9. Dual marriage ceremony

The comedic scenario around 24/7 Title was at its peak when Dana Brooke-Reggie and Tamina-Akira Tozawa decided to exchange the vows in a double commitment ceremony with R-Truth presiding over things.

The couple kissed but Reggie pinned the then 24/7 Champion Brooke to win the Title. Tamina, Tozawa, and then Brooke won back the 24/7 Title in that wild segment from April 18 episode.

8. Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz

The Miz was in action against AJ Styles on the August 22 episode of Raw. As the fight spilled outside, Dexter Lumis appeared behind Miz and pulled him into the crowd.

Later he was nowhere to be found as Lumis abducted him. We would then learn that Miz owed money to Lumis which caused the conflict between the two that lasted for several months.

7. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Brawl

An absolute physical rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was renewed when Lesnar returned to WWE Raw during the October 10 episode and massacred The All-Mighty.

It led to their big match at Crown Jewel that had a lacklustre finish which is reportedly a planned one since Lesnar vs. Lashley III could be waiting at Royal Rumble.

6. Austin Theory captures the United States Title

Touted as a future top superstar, WWE selected Austin Theory’s first singles title win in the list. He won clean over the former Universal Champion with the A-Town Down finishing move where he drove Balor’s face into his knee. This rare title change took place on the April 18 episode of Raw.

5. Bianca Belair gave Becky Lynch a new haircut

Becky Lynch’s Big Time Becks persona received a new look just before Wrestlemania season, courtesy of Bianca Belair. After repeated denials by Bianca, Becky continued to attack her using the braids that caused absolute fury in Bianca.

The EST of WWE took the ultimate revenge by cutting Becky’s hair on the March 28 episode before taking the Raw Women’s Title away from her adversary at Wrestlemania 38.

4. Seth Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes

Just when it looked like the rivalry of the year - Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes had ended after their Hell in a Cell encounter, Rollins did the despicable act as he attacked Rhodes with a sledgehammer into the neck on the June 6 episode of Raw.

If that wasn’t it, he ripped Cody’s shirt off to expose the torn pectoral shoulder, hurt it even more, and write him off the television.

3. Team RK-Bro Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

The alliance of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle – Team RK-Bro put up one of the greatest acts of 2022 and their popularity touched a high note when they captured the Raw Tag Team Championships.

It happened on March 7 episode as Team Alpha Academy defended the gold against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Riddle got the pin-fall win on his team’s behalf and the WWE Universe just came unglued with that victory.

2. Braun Strowman returned to Raw

After long speculations about his eventual comeback, The Monster of All Monsters finally showed up on WWE TV after more than a year’s absence on the September 5 episode of Raw.

It happened during a Fatal-4-Way tag team match as Braun Strowman bulldozed through everyone and everything standing in his path to deliver a message to the red brand roster.

1. Kevin Owens imitates “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

On the Road to WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens continued his insults towards “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to get him booked for the Kevin Owens Show talk show. The ultimate disrespect came when KO walked out with the iconic glass-shattering music of The Texas Rattlesnake on the March 21 episode.

Donning an Austin 3:16 t-shirt, Owens had a bald scalp on his head and he completed his look with black knee braces and jean shorts. The Prizefighter also gave a Stunner to a beer can carrier to end the segment.



