WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, June 27: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown present the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event (PLE) this weekend with two ladder matches named after the event being the unique attraction.

The MITB 2022 also marks the final PLE stop for the two biggest brands of the promotion before the summer's biggest event - SummerSlam 2022.

The 13th edition of the MITB PLE will be headlined by the ladder matches - featuring eight superstars from the men's and women's division with a future title opportunity up for grabs.

As it stands, five superstars from the men's category have confirmed their spots in the MITB ladder match, while six women have been confirmed for their match with the remaining slots to be filled in the two shows in the lead up to the PLE.

Apart from the two gimmick based fights, several title bouts including the Tag Team Championship unification matchup, US Championship, SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship matches will take place during the event.

MITB 2022 will feature the likes of Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Omos, Alexa Bliss and other top superstars from the red and blue brands of the WWE.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Money in the Bank 2022: