WWE Money in the Bank 2022 results, recap and highlights: Theory, Liv Morgan win ladder matches

Bengaluru, July 3: The thirteenth edition of the WWE Money in the Bank event was presented on Saturday (July 2) night as new men’s and women’s MITB winners were crowned with one of them also cashing in successfully on the night to become a champion.

The United States Championship also changed hands on the night while Raw Women’s Champion and Undisputed Tag Team Champions fought their way to escape with their titles.

Check out the recap and results from the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event that took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to win a contract that she could cash in for a Raw/Smackdown Women’s Title match in the future.

Rodriguez and Shotzi climbed an outside ladder while Evans and Bliss climbed another outside ladder at the same time. Lynch tipped over both ladders as all four women were caught up on the top rope.

Lynch started to climb a ladder but Liv chased her on the way up and knocked her off the ladder. Liv unhooked the briefcase to become the 2022 Money in the Bank winner.

– United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Theory (c) to become a three-time US Champion in his WWE career. The finish to the match saw Lashley go for a tilt-a-whirl but Theory escaped and hit a spear on him! Theory went for A-Town Down but Lashley slipped out of the hold and submitted Theory with The Hurt Lock.

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella to retain her title. After a near-fall following superkick, Mella was going bad-mouth about Belair.

The champion suddenly retaliated by scooping her opponent up and downing her with the KOD finisher to get the pin to win. After the match, Carmella attacked Belair from behind and put her down with some forearm shots.

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits to retain the titles. After hitting Angelo Dawkins with a superkick, Jimmy and Jey hit a double superkick on Ford and followed up with 1D for the pin-fall win.

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya to retain her title. The challenger hurt Rousey’s legs by applying the Sharpshooter submission. Rousey got out of the hold and reversed it into an arm bar and then an ankle lock. The champion then grabbed a head and arm triangle from the mat as Natalya tapped out.

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (MITB cash-in): Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey (c) to become the new women’s champion from the blue brand. Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract right after Rousey retained her title against Nattie.

Rousey applied the ankle lock on Liv but she kicked on Rousey’s hurt legs to break free and rolled her up for the pin to win. Being a top babyface, Rousey gently handed the title to Liv and also hugged it out with the new champ.

– Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Theory defeated Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Madcap Moss to win a contract that he could cash in at a later date for a world title match opportunity.

Before the match began, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and announced that one more name will participate in this match, handpicked by Vince McMahon and it’s former United States Champion Theory!

Riddle took out Rollins with an RKO off the ladder and started climbing it. But Theory chased him and traded blows from another ladder. Theory eventually got the upper hand and pushed Riddle off the ladder before unhooking the briefcase for the win. He was taking selfies with the MITB briefcase to end the show.