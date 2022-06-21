WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Two new title matches and more announced

Bengaluru, June 21: The match card for Money in the Bank 2022 got updated to a significant extent during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Two brand new championship matches were announced while the fourth and fifth respective members for the men's and women’s division MITB Ladder Matches were also determined.

In the opening sequence of Raw’s June 20 episode, Bianca Belair announced that her original challenger for Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley will “not be medically cleared to compete” at the event.

Due to her absence, a new number-one contender will have to be elected via a fatal-5-way bout featuring Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

Carmella emerged as the winner in that match by pinning Morgan with a superkick. After the match, it was officially announced that Mella would be getting a title match opportunity against Belair at MITB.

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw also had a gauntlet match where Bobby Lashley had defeated three different opponents on his way to receiving a WWE United States Championship match against Theory at Money in the Bank.

Lashley defeated Chad Gable by the Hurt Lock submission, Otis (via disqualification), and Theory by roll-up maneuver. With that win, the fresh feud between Lashley and Theory will culminate in a United States Championship match at the July event.

Two MITB qualifiers were also there on Raw’s match card in the first of which, Omos defeated Riddle to cement his spot for the Men’s Money In The Bank 2022 ladder match.

Omos dodged an RKO attempt and planted Riddle with his two-hand tree chokeslam to get the pin to win. With this win, the seven-footer giant entered his first Money in the Bank ladder match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

In the second qualifier that was also the main event of Raw, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to enter the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

The Empress of the Tomorrow picked up the win after countering a Manhandle Slam with a big kick to the head of Becky for the pin to win. Thus, she joined Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan who have already qualified by winning their respective matches in recent weeks.

The 2022 Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The updated match card for the show stands as follows,

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Aliyah/Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA

RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley