WWE Money In The Bank: Full List of Winners From Every MITB Match, Successful Cash-in & Other Records


Advertisement

Money in the Bank match was first introduced in 2005 (Images: WWE.com)

WWE Money in the Bank match evolved from the traditional ladder match with wrestlers battling for the contract hanging above instead of the title during the original ladder match.

The first ever MITB match took place in 2005 WrestleMania with Edge being the inaugural winner and five years later the gimmick based match was made a pay-per-view or premium live event following a great success of the high-flying match.

The gimmick based match later went on to become a stand-alone special event in 2010 with superstars from the two biggest brands - Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown fighting to win a contract for their respective brand title shots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Money in the Bank: History and interesting statistics from WWE gimmick match

Later the women's MITB match was introduced in 2017, replacing one of the men's match for a chance to win a contract for any of the titles on the WWE roster. So far there have been 21 MITB events in the WWE, but the match it self is being contested 27 times in WrestleMania events from 2005 to 2009.

CM Punk is the most successful superstar when it comes to MITB matches as he is the only wrestler to win the gimmick based match 2 times, while the rest have all seen different winners. The contract has been successfully cashed in 22 time in 26 attempts. Kane and Kofi Kingston have made the most appearances.

Here we take a look at the Money in the Bank (MITB) matches record, winners, successful cash-ins and more:

MITB Matches From 2005
EventCompetitorsMITB Winner
WrestleMania 21Edge vs Chris Benoit vs Chris Jericho vs Christian vs Kane vs Shelton BenjaminEdge
WrestleMania 22Rob Van Dam vs Bobby Lashley vs Finlay vs Matt Hardy vs Ric Flair vs Shelton BenjaminRob Van Dam
WrestleMania 23Mr Kennedy vs CM Punk vs Edge vs Finlay vs Jeff Hardy vs King Booker vs Matt Hardy vs Randy OrtonMr Kennedy
WrestleMania 24CM Punk vs Carlito vs Chris Jericho vs John Morrison vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Mr. Kennedy vs Shelton BenjaminCM Punk
WrestleMania 25CM Punk vs Christian, Finlay vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Mark Henry vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton BenjaminCM Punk
WrestleMania 26Jack Swagger vs Christian vs Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre vs Evan Bourne vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt Hardy vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton BenjaminJack Swagger
Money in the Bank (2010)The Miz vs Chris Jericho vs Edge vs Evan Bourne vs John Morrison vs Mark Henry vs Randy Orton vs Ted DiBiaseThe Miz
Money in the Bank (2010)Kane vs Big Show vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt HardyKane
Money in the Bank (2011)Alberto Del Rio vs Alex Riley vs Evan Bourne vs Jack Swagger vs Kofi Kingston vs The Miz vs R-Truth vs Rey MysterioAlberto Del Rio
Money in the Bank (2011)Daniel Bryan vs Cody Rhodes vs Heath Slater vs Justin Gabriel vs Kane vs Sin Cara vs Sheamus vs Wade BarrettDaniel Bryan
Money in the Bank (2012)Big Show vs. Chris Jericho vs. John Cena vs. Kane vs. The MizJohn Cena
Money in the Bank (2012)Dolph Ziggler vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Damien Sandow vs Santino Marella vs Sin Cara vs Tensai vs Tyson KiddDolph Ziggler
Money in the Bank (2013)Christian vs. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Rob Van Dam vs. SheamusRandy Orton
Money in the Bank (2013)Damien Sandow vs Antonio Cesaro vs Cody Rhodes vs Dean Ambrose vs Fandango vs Jack Swagger vs Wade BarrettDamien Sandow
Money in the Bank (2014)Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler vs Jack Swagger vs Kofi Kingston vs Rob Van DamSeth Rollins
Money in the Bank (2015)Sheamus vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Neville vs Randy Orton vs Roman ReignsSheamus
Money in the Bank (2016)Dean Ambrose vs Alberto Del Rio vs Cesaro vs Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens vs Sami ZaynDean Ambrose
Money in the Bank (2017)Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Natalya vs TaminaCarmella
Money in the Bank (2017)AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke NakamuraBaron Corbin
Money in the Bank (2018)Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ember Moon vs Lana vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Sasha BanksAlexa Bliss
Money in the Bank (2018)Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Rusev vs. Samoa Joe vs. The MizBraun Strowman
Money in the Bank (2019)Bayley vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Nikki CrossBayley
Money in the Bank (2019)Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Bálor vs. Randy Orton vs. RicochetBrock Lesnar
Money in the Bank (2020)Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna BaszlerAsuka
Money in the Bank (2020)AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Rey MysterioOtis
Money in the Bank (2021)Nikki A.S.H vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Zelina VegaNikki A.S.H.
Money in the Bank (2021)Big E vs Drew McIntyre vs John Morrison vs Kevin Owens vs King Nakamura vs Ricochet vs Riddle vs Seth RollinsBig E
MITB Cash-in Record
TitleSuccessful Cash-insAttempts
WWE Championship911
Universal Championship12
World Heavyweight Championship78
Raw Women's Championship22
SmackDown Women's Championship22
MITB Successful Cash-in matches
Cash-inTitleDateEventOpponent(s)
EdgeWWE ChampionshipJanuary 8, 2006New Year's RevolutionJohn Cena
Rob Van DamWWE ChampionshipJune 11, 2006ECW One Night StandJohn Cena
EdgeWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipMay 8, 2007SmackDown!The Undertaker
CM PunkWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipJune 30, 2008RawEdge
CM PunkWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipJune 7, 2009Extreme RulesJeff Hardy
Jack SwaggerWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipMarch 30, 2010SmackDownChris Jericho
KaneWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipJuly 18, 2010Money in the BankRey Mysterio
The MizWWE ChampionshipNovember 22, 2010RawRandy Orton
Alberto Del RioWWE ChampionshipAugust 14, 2011SummerSlamCM Punk
Daniel BryanWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipDecember 18, 2011TLC: Tables, Ladders & ChairsBig Show
Dolph ZigglerWorld Heavyweight ChampionshipApril 8, 2013RawAlberto Del Rio
Randy OrtonWWE ChampionshipAugust 18, 2013SummerSlamDaniel Bryan
Seth RollinsWWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipMarch 29, 2015WrestleMania 31Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar
SheamusWWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipNovember 22, 2015Survivor SeriesRoman Reigns
Dean AmbroseWWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipJune 19, 2016Money in the BankSeth Rollins
CarmellaSmackDown Women's ChampionshipApril 10, 2018SmackDown Live!Charlotte Flair
Alexa BlissRaw Women's ChampionshipJune 17, 2018Money in the BankNia Jax
BayleySmackDown Women's ChampionshipMay 19, 2019Money in the BankCharlotte Flair
Brock LesnarUniversal ChampionshipJuly 14, 2019Extreme RulesSeth Rollins
The MizWWE ChampionshipFebruary 21, 2021Elimination ChamberDrew McIntyre
Nikki A.S.H.Raw Women's ChampionshipJuly 19, 2021RawCharlotte Flair
Big EWWE ChampionshipSeptember 13, 2021RawBobby Lashley
Top 10 Most MITB Appearances
SuperstarAppearances
Kane7
Kofi Kingston7
Dolph Ziggler6
Christian6
Randy Orton5
Shelton Benjamin5
Chris Jericho5
CM Punk4
Jack Swagger4
The Miz4

Advertisement

More WWE News arrow_forward

Read More About: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown wrestlemania
Published On June 25, 2022

Read more...