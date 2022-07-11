WWE MSG Raw: Main Event match featuring Roman Reigns announced

Bengaluru, July 11: Roman Reigns rarely wrestles these days on WWE television due to his recently signed limited deal with the company. The reigning undisputed champion of the WWE is currently slated for his next match and title defense at Summerslam 2022.

But prior to that appearance, he is expected to be in action at a very special edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating from the Madison Square Garden in New York City. PWInsider was the first to report that local advertising has added a new main event to the card featuring the champion.

Then the MSG venue’s Twitter handle started advertising a six-man tag team main event match where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – The Bloodline will face Riddle and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

At present, this match is being billed as the marquee match of the July 25 episode of Raw that will also serve as the go-home edition of Summerslam 2022. But WWE is yet to confirm the match and hence, it could always end up being a dark main event for the local fans in attendance.

The official website of Madison Square Garden has already been advertising Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, a matchup that is originally scheduled for Summerslam 2022. Hence, this lineup can also be moved to the dark non-televised segment.

Other superstars promoted for the World’s Most Famous Arena include Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, US Champion Bobby Lashley, Mr. Money in the Bank Theory, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch. We’ll have to wait and see how these superstars will be booked, two weeks from now at MSG.

In more news, Roman Reigns has returned to WWE Television on this past edition of Smackdown for the first time since June 17 to cut a promo addressing his Summerslam opponent, Brock Lesnar. The day after, he also wrestled for the first time in a WWE Live Event in nearly a month.

The July 9 episode of WWE House Show from Sacramento, California witnessed The Tribal Chief defeating Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the match, he broke his kayfabe character and thanked the crowd for attending the show.

The full results from the event billed as Saturday Night’s Main Event goes as follows:

– Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Championship

– Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat

– Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

– The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Madcap Moss defeated Humberto

– The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and Sheamus and Butch in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

– Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship