WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave 2022 full match card announced

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Unlike previous reports, WWE NXT Heatwave won’t be a WWE Network Specials but rather a themed yet regular episode from WWE’s third brand, next week. NXT and NXT Women’s Championship Matches were already announced that will serve as co-main events for the upcoming episode. Additionally, three more matches have been added to the card after last night’s NXT 2.0 episode.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will put his title on the line against Giovanni Vinci next Tuesday night at Heatwave.

Vinci confronted Hayes in the ring after the latter’s ally Trick Williams lost a match against Wes Lee. He answered the Open Challenge set for next week which was accepted, right away.

Afterward, WWE confirmed the title match for next week. Vinci was originally ready to hit the ring and challenge Hayes for the title on the August 2 episode. But Nathan Frazer beat him to get the title shot and eventually allowed Hayes to retain.

Former best friends and tag team partners, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will also battle it out on NXT Heatwave in a Grudge Match.

A few weeks ago, Jade turned heel on Perez, just a week after they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles together and then cost Perez a shot against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Then in the main event of yesterday’s NXT 2.0, Jade lost to the new number-one contender for the NXT Title, Zoey Stark. Rose had recruited Jade to take out Stark but Perez’s distraction didn’t allow her to be successful in her mission.

After Jade’s loss to Stark, Perez chased Stark to the back with a kendo stick, while Stark took out Rose with her finisher.

In more news for Heatwave 2022, the lengthy feud between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo will culminate via a Street Fight.

The two featured in a Final Accord segment that was basically another sit-down meeting at an outdoor park. After verbal jabs at each other, the two agreed to compete in one more match at Heatwave.

The stakes were raised as the stipulation says that if Tony wins then Santos will leave NXT, and will never be seen on the brand again. Escobar’s allies Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro will be recruited by Tony.

And if Escobar wins then Lopez, Wilde, and Del Toro will be free from The D’Angelo Family to be back full-time working for Escobar’s Legado del Fantasma faction.

The inaugural NXT 2.0 Heatwave edition will take place next Tuesday, August 16 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated full match card stands as follows:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Giovanni Vinci vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

If D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT but Tony gets Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for his D’Angelo Family. If Escobar wins, then he gets his Legado del Fantasma back.

Grudge Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez