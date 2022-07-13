WWE NXT 2.0: Major heel turn in main event; Title Match set for next week

Bengaluru, July 13: The two women's tag champions, who were supposed to bring trouble to the strong Toxic Attraction faction on NXT 2.0, are no longer on the same page after a shocking turn of events as Cora Jade turned on Roxanne Perez and cost the latter a title match opportunity.

This week’s WWE NXT 2.0 started with Perez being attacked in the parking lot as she was about enter the WWE Performance on a night where she was scheduled to challenge WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

It was presumed that Rose and her Toxic Attraction partners, ex-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne may have orchestrated the attack but that was not confirmed.

Before the main event title match, Rose cut a promo to address the crowd and said that Perez wasn’t woman enough to get over an injury and compete. Jade stepped up and wanted to fight on behalf of her partner and uttered the following words:

“Your night isn’t over yet, because they were promised an NXT Women’s Championship match, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get. If Roxanne can’t go, I’ll step in and take that Women’s Championship from you.”

Eventually, Perez arrived at the scene and competed in the match to almost pick up a win after she hit Rose with her Pop Rox finisher outside the ring.

Suddenly, Jade blindsided Perez with the championship belt when the referee was distracted. Rose capitalized on the unprecedented assistance with a pumping knee-strike to secure the pin-fall victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the match, Jade admitted that it was she who committed the attack on Perez, earlier in the night. Interestingly, this turn-on from Jade happened exactly a week after Jade and Perez captured the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at the WWE NXT: The Great American Bash episode.

Next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 will also bring along a stacked card with a title match possibly serving as the main event of the night. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson will defend their titles against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) after the two teams featured in a backstage confrontation.

An in-ring face-off took place between JD McDonagh and Cameron Grimes, this week, and the two expectedly got booked in a first-ever match. Also, Joe Gacy will reveal the identities of her masked followers known as The Dyad alongside an interesting debut.

The confirmed match card for the July 19 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 stands as follows:

- WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson vs. Pretty Deadly

- JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

- Joe Gacy to reveal the identity of The Dyad

- Axiom to make his debut