WWE NXT 2.0: New Champions crowned; big matches announced

Bengaluru, August 3: Over on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned in the opening match.

The unpredictable team of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match to win the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Feroz and Leon were the first team to get eliminated after Nile pinned Feroz with a big right hand. Then Jayne pinned Paxley after sending her into the ring post to eliminate the team of Nile and Paxley.

In the finishing moment, Chance hit the 450-splash on Dolin while Carter took care of Jayne to secure the pin-fall win. Thus, Chance and Carter became the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions amid huge pop from the NXT audience.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Dolin and Jayne at WWE NXT Great American Bash in early July. Just a week after that win, Jade turned on her partner and dumped her own championship belt in the trash to vacate it.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, Chance and Carter received the biggest win of their career, last night. They have been a team since 2018 and last night’s win marked their first title match win in the WWE. Previously, their highest accolade was to advance to the 2021 and 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinals.

Next week’s WWE NXT will have multiple matches on the card where Nikkita Lyons will be seen in action. For weeks now, she’s been gunning for the NXT Women’s Championship held by Mandy Rose.

An injury forced her to withdraw from the Women’s Breakout Tournament while she also failed to win the 20-Woman Battle Royal two weeks ago on NXT 2.0. Now, she will square off against Kiana James and a win could put her back in the title picture.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose approached Cora Jade, this week for a favor and that’s to take Zoey Stark out of her way to avoid a title match. In return, Jade was promised a title match at Heatwave. Afterward, it was confirmed that Stark will take on Jade, next week.

Also, Wes Lee will continue his feud with Trick Williams by competing in a rematch to prove that he’s not an underdog.

The two have been announced for Rounds Match where they’ll wrestle six rounds with each round lasting for three minutes. A boxing-type setup will be provided where we expect a shoot fight to break out.

With that, the current card for the August 9 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 stands as follows:

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams – Rounds Match