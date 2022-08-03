WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 02, 2022

Bengaluru, August 3: A stacked episode of NXT aired this week where two long-term rivals settled their score in a Falls Count Anywhere Main Event Match.

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions took place on the night when NXT Tag Team Titles were also on the line. Also, an NXT championship summit for Heatwave PPV went down between the champion and the challenger.

Check out the recap and results from the August 2 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne), Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match to win the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Nile eliminated Feroz and her teammate by pinning Feroz with a big right hand. Then Jayne pinned Paxley after sending her into the ring post for the next elimination.

The finish saw Chance hitting the 450-splash on Dolin with the help of Carter to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions with Carter. NXT audience gave them to a massive pop to the new champions.

– In an Open Challenge, Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Nathan Frazer to retain his NXT North American Championship. Giovanni Vinci distracted Frazer during the end which allowed Hayes to connect with his top rope legdrop finisher to get the win.

– Wade Barrett held a Contract Signing Heatwave Summit between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh for their NXT Championship match.

JD stabbed himself with the pen and signed the contract with his blood. He also offered a handshake to Bron, but the champion passed the offer and rather posed with his title.

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Sarray in a non-title match. Rose picked up an easy win after hitting a spine followed by a Bicycle Knee for the pin to win.

After the match, Rose attacked Sarray with a Steel Chair and continued to pummel her with it but Zoey Stark ran out and made the save.

– Axiom defeated Duke Hudson in a short match after the duo had a brawl backstage. Axiom countered a Razor’s Edge and sent Hudson into the corner with a hurricanrana. He picked up a roll-up win on Hudson.

– The Creed Brothers (c) defeated Tony D’Angelo and Channing Stacks Lorenzo to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships after Santos Escobar made a surprise return and prevented Elektra Lopez from handing Tony a crowbar. Brutus Creed hit their finisher for the pin to win on Tony.

– Mandy Rose advised Cora Jade to take out Zoey Stark for good so that Stark can’t compete at Heatwave in the NXT Women’s Title Match. Rose also offered Jade a title match if Jade remains successful in her task.

– Joe Gacy (with The Dyads) defeated Brooks Jensen (with Fallon Henley) after Pretty Deadly tag team ran out and distracted Jensen. Gacy hit his finisher on Jensen to get an easy win.

– Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend, to sum up, their rivalry. In a dominant outing, Fyre dropped Lash with a superkick and then hit a Gory Bomb followed by a Swanton Bomb off the top rope to get the pin-fall win.

– Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere Match in the main event of NXT 2.0. By connecting with two superkicks, Sikoa dropped Wagner into the commentary table.

Sikoa then came off the top rope with a Frogsplash through the table to get the pin to win. Sikoa celebrated his win to send NXT off the air.