WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 16, 2022

Bengaluru, August 17: The first-ever Heatwave special episode aired this week on the USA Network as part of NXT 2.0 with the NXT Championship match serving as the main event of the evening.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose alongside the NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes put their titles on the line, while two friend-turned-foes Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade competed in a grudge match to settle their differences.

Check out the recap and results from the August 16 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain his NXT North American Championship in the opening contest.

Williams tried to interfere, but Vinci tossed Hayes into him and delivered a powerbomb. Vinci went for another powerbomb on Hayes, but Hayes countered it with a sunset flip for the pin to win.

– Julius Creed accused Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong of trying to sabotage the faction. Brutus Creed sided with his brother. To continue the verbal confrontation with Roderick.

NXT UK’s Gallus stable (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey) then came out from behind and attacked Diamond Mine to lay them out.

– Von Wagner cut a promo over hurting Solo Sikoa, a couple of weeks ago.

– Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez in their first singles encounter. Jade grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring steps, but Perez took it away.

As Perez was trying to find a way on using it on Jade, the latter came from behind and landed her finisher for the pin to win.

– Tony D’Angelo (with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) defeated Santos Escobar (with Legado Del Fantasma members) in a Street Fight. D'Angelo grabbed his crowbar as Escobar grabbed the brass knuckles. D'Angelo hit Escobar with the crowbar to get the pin-fall win. Per the stipulation of the match, Escobar will now have to leave NXT and his teammates.

– Indi Hartwell received a letter from Dexter Lumis, but Blair Davenport crossed paths with her and ripped it into pieces.

– Mandy Rose (c) defeated Zoey Stark to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Rose connected with the Bicycle Knee but Stark kicked out of it. Rose then ripped Stark's knee brace, put it on, and hit with the Bicycle Knee again, for the pin to win.

– A vignette was shown indicating the arrival of “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliot on NXT.

– Bron Breakker (c) defeated JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship in the main event match. McDonagh looked for a moonsault, but Breakker hit a spear. McDonagh rolled to the outside, but Breakker tossed him back into the ring and hit two more spears to get the pin-fall victory.

After the match, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate came out and had a face-off with Breakker. Both men posed with their championship belts to send the show off-air.