WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 23, 2022

Bengaluru, August 24: WWE NXT had two massive Championship Unification announcements during this week’s episode for the next WWE Network Specials from their side named Worlds Collide.

NXT UK Tag Team Titles were on the line on a night that had a Lights Out Matchup in the main event segment, while an NXT UK Superstar Blair Davenport made her in-ring debut on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the August 23 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– NXT kicked off with a confrontation segment between WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The latter issued the challenge for a title match unification match which was confirmed for the Worlds Collide event on September 4.

– Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated Pretty Deadly (Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs) in the NXT UK Tag Team Championship match but the title didn’t change hands since the referee called for the match bell due to a count-out.

Both the team members featured in a brawl despite the referee’s denial, causing an abrupt end to the match.

– The Grayson Waller Effect show debuted on NXT with special guest Apollo Crews. The host, Waller took verbal jabs at Crews who proceeded to call Waller 'a cheap version of The Miz’ before punching him in the face.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal in a short match with his Cave-In finisher.

– In her debut match on NXT, Blair Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell. Hartwell went for a top rope move but Davenport pulled her off and delivered a kick to her head followed by her unnamed finisher for the pin to win.

– In an after-match promo session Blair Davenport called herself the Number-One Contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship but now that she’s in NXT, she’d like to go after NXT Women's Championship.

Meiko Satomura and Mandy Rose came out with the NXT UK Women's Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively to set up a Triple Threat Title Unification Match for Worlds Collide event.

– InDex (Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell) reunited on TV in an in-ring segment. The two passionately hugged and kissed each other before police arrived at the scene and arrested Dexter for kidnapping The Miz on Raw. Dexter left a note to Indi which said, "Goodbye Indi (for now...), I love you."

– The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Joe Gacy) defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado del Fantasma in a tag team match.

Del Toro tagged himself into the match as Legado delivered a double DDT on Reid. Fowler broke up the pin attempt and tagged himself in to hit their powerbomb-like finisher to get the pin-fall win.

– WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner in a non-title matchup. Bate hit a cannonball kick to Wagner's head before delivering a suplex. Off the top rope, Bate then launched himself with the Spinning Boy for the pin to win.

– In a Lights Out Main Event Match on NXT 2.0, Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton. In a No DQ environment, Choo threw powder at her opponent’s face. She sent Stratton through her bed before tossing her back in the ring and then hit a Frogsplash off the top rope for the pin to win.

– Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport signed the contract for their Worlds Collide Title Unification Triple Threat Match while Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate also signed the contract for their Title Unification Match to end the show.