WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: August 30, 2022

Bengaluru, August 31: Builds for the Worlds Collide event set for this Sunday (September 4) night was the focal point of this week's NXT as we received a couple of more matches for the event.

Joe Gacy's persuasion towards Cameron Grimes to join their faction continued on the show where several WWE main roster Superstars made appearances to hype things up for Worlds Collide.

Check out the recap and results from the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Grayson Waller defeated Apollo Crews in the opening contest of WWE NXT. Crews hit a Blockbuster off the top rope but Waller kicked out.

Waller was sent out of the ring, but he got right back into the ring to connect with the jumping cutter for the pin to win.

- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a tag team match with Toxic Attraction sitting at ringside.

The two teams took one another down with a double clothesline after which Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne arrived at ringside to provide distractions. Chance took advantage and hit the Exclamation Point for the pin to win.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop confronted Katana and Kayden after the match and challenged them to a match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at this Sunday's Worlds Collide event. The match was later made official.

- Finn Balor appeared backstage to confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker and told him that he [Balor] held the NXT Title longer than anyone else. Balor then advised him not to underestimate Tyler Bate when they compete in the title unification match at Worlds Collide.

- Joe Gacy presented Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler with Smiley Face Pins for their win last week. He then invited Cameron Grimes to join them.

Grimes came out and denied the invitation. Gacy took verbal jabs at Grimes leading him to attack Jagger and Rip. Surprisingly, Gacy just hugged Grimes in return.

- Butch returned to NXT to advise Tyler Bate to defeat Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide and unify the NXT Title and NXT UK Title.

- Pretty Deadly (Prince Elton and Kit Wilson) and Lash Legend defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley in a six-woman tag team match. Gallus then heads to the ring as security rush to stop them.

Joe Coffey provided a distraction to Jensen, allowing Prince the opportunity to roll him up for the win. Gallus came out after the match to ensue a brawl. The security team rushed to the ring to stop them.

- Shayna Baszler appeared on NXT to remind the NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose that when she was the champion everyone knew about her dominance. Shayna also warned Mandy if she loses at Worlds Collide in the scheduled Triple Threat then her reign will mean nothing.

- Andre Chase defeated Charlie Dempsey in a short match. Chase recovered from a Pump Handle Slam and rolled her up to get the pin to win.

- Intercontinental Champion Gunther also appeared on NXT to advise Tyler Bate that he must defeat Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide as he will represent European Wrestling.

- Zoey Stark returned to action from injury to defeat Kiana James. Stark hit a thrust kick followed by her unnamed finisher to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Kiana attempted to attack Zoey with her Handbag, but Nikkita Lyons arrived to provide backup to Stark.

- Rhea Ripley wished Blair Davenport before her matchup at Worlds Collide to win the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles from Mandy Rose and Meiko Satomura respectively.

- Nathan Frazer challenged Axiom to a British Rounds Match. Axiom said that he doesn't know how those rules work. He then proposed that they can compete in a Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match.

- Gallus faction defeated Diamond Mine in a six-woman tag team match. Kemp delivered a discus lariat to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Pretty Deadly, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen came out as all four teams got involved in a wild brawl. The Referees and Security arrived at the scene and tried to separate them.

- Ciampa appeared on NXT to inform the champion Bron Breakker that it's his responsibility to retain the NXT Title and bring the NXT UK Title to NXT 2.0 by defeating Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide.

- Another vignette aired for "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot indicating his arrival on NXT.

- Carmelo Hayes (c) and Trick Williams appeared for a promo session in the main event segment which was interrupted by SmackDown Superstar Ricochet. The former NXT North American Champion challenged the current champion for Worlds Collide.

Hayes wanted to deliver a cheap shot to Ricochet but he was clotheslined out of the ring by the main roster superstar. Ricochet stood tall to close the show after which Ricochet vs. Hayes for the NXT North American Title was made official for NXT Worlds Collide.