WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: July 12, 2022

Bengaluru, July 13: WWE NXT Women’s Championship match was the main event of this week's NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network but before it could happen, a lot of drama unfolded involving the challenger.

WWE main roster Superstar Apollo Crews featured in a singles contest for the first time since 2016, while Solo Sikoa competed in a match against Von Wagner in the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the July 12 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- A backstage segment kicked things off where we saw the challenger for WWE NXT Women’s Championship, Roxanne Perez, down on her knees. She was apparently attacked by a mystery person.

- In the opening contest, Giovanni Vinci defeated Apollo Crews via outside interferences. Xyon Quinn hit a forearm on Crews when the referee was checking on Vinci. Vinci took the opportunity and delivered a powerbomb on Crews to get the pin to win.

- Cameron Grimes cut a promo and admitted how he failed to win WWE NXT Title, last week from Bron Breakker. JD McDonagh, the debutant then insulted him for his failure with some verbal jabs. JD also delivered a cheap shot on Grimes before escaping through the ramp.

- Tatum Paxley defeated Kayden Carter in a singles contest. Carter was in control of the match by applying a leg submission but Paxley got rid of it by grabbing the bottom rope. She quickly rolled Carter up for the pin to win.

- Sanga powered his way to a quick win over Duke Hudson by planting him with a chokeslam.

- Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner ended in a no contest as the duo continued to hammer away at each other despite the referee’s warning. The brawl also continued in NXT Women’s locker room where the female superstars were discussing Perez's injury and the potential attacker.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend in another short matchup by hitting a powerbomb. After the match, Alba Fyre attacked Lash with a chair and put her down as the feud between the two continued.

- Toxic Attraction faction was expectedly accused of attacking Roxanne Perez but they denied the accusation. Nikkita Lyons wanted to fill in if Perez remains incapable of challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title.

- D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a tag team match. Lorenzo sent Blade into the top turnbuckle and tagged D’Angelo who hit the Fisherman Buster finisher on Blade to get the pin-fall win. After the match, the D’Angelo family continued to beat down Toro Blade until the officials came out.

- In the WWE NXT Women’s Championship Main Event Match, Mandy Rose (c) defeated Roxanne Perez to retain. Perez seemed to be in control of the match when her own tag team partner Cora Jade blindsided her with the championship belt.

Rose took advantage of the situation and connected with the pumping knee-strike on Perez to get the pin to win. After the match, Jade hit Perez with her skateboard and stood tall over her to send NXT off the air.